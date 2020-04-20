Discover Australian Associated Press

The fate of Virgin Australia remains undecided as aviation suffers through the coronavirus crisis. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

air transport

NSW, Qld in fight over Virgin Aust

By Luke Costin and Angelo Risso

April 20, 2020

2020-04-20 14:29:44

Queensland will “stop at nothing” to keep Virgin Australia’s headquarters in Brisbane. 

The statement comes after NSW confirmed it could throw the airline a financial lifeline if it moved its base to Sydney.

Battle lines have been drawn as the two states jostle over who can bail out the airline. 

Virgin is carrying about $5 billion in debt and its domestic and international business has been hit due to the impact of the coronavirus.

The carrier has been seeking federal help to keep running but the Morrison government has rejected its request for $1.4 billion, despite claims airfares could spike if Qantas is left to dominate the domestic market.

The Queensland government has offered a $200 million rescue package -with more potentially on the table – but only if Virgin keeps its Brisbane HQ.

However, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Monday said they could try to lure the carrier and its subsidiary Tiger Airways to Sydney.

“We’re thinking about what we can do to keep as many jobs going now, but also how we can actually start recovering the economy during this time as well,” she told reporters on Monday.

“If that means encouraging businesses to set up shop in NSW, if it means bringing jobs to our state we’ll, of course, … consider all those things.”

But Queensland state development minister Cameron Dick has issued a stern warning to his southern counterparts. 

“New South Wales might want to bring a pea shooter to the fight; we will bring a bazooka and we’re not afraid to use it,” he said.

“At a time when their jobs hang in the balance, the 1200 Queensland families who depend on those head office jobs should not have to face the threat of being forced to move to Sydney.”

He urged a national response.

Meanwhile federal Labor claims the Morrison government could expand JobKeeper payments to Virgin’s 15,000 workers but is refusing to do so. 

“The Treasurer is not doing everything he can to prevent mass unemployment in this country,” shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers said.

“More can be done and should be done. 

“Any government who takes seriously its responsibility to protect the economy during this extraordinary health crisis would be doing more to prevent unemployment queues getting longer than is absolutely necessary.”

