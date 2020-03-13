Father of web slams abuse of women online

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
World Wide Web inventor Tim Berners-Lee is concerned about abuse of women online.. Image by AP PHOTO

Technology

Father of web slams abuse of women online

By Amber Milne

March 13, 2020

2020-03-13 11:45:21

Growing online abuse of women and girls is threatening global progress towards gender equality, the inventor of the web Tim Berners-Lee says.

Berners-Lee, who invented the web in 1989, said he was “seriously concerned” about the impact of harassment and other online abuse, urging governments and companies to do more to stop it.

“The world has made important progress on gender equality thanks to the unceasing drive of committed champions everywhere,” he said in an open letter published on the 31st anniversary of the web.

“But I am seriously concerned that online harms facing women and girls — especially those of colour, from LGBTQ+ communities and other minority groups — threaten that progress.”

Most girls have experienced some form of harassment online according to research from the Web Foundation, founded by Berners-Lee, and the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts, and 84 per cent believe the problem is getting worse.

The biggest concern among respondents was having private videos and images shared, followed closely by sexual harassment and receiving humiliating messages.

Harassment including hate speech and sharing intimate images without consent can deter women from participating online and leak into “real-world physical abuses”, said the Web Foundation’s director Emily Sharpe.

“We see an increasing use of internet-of-things devices – connected devices – whether it’s security cameras or thermostats or remote locking doors used by ex-partners to harass and abuse women,” Sharpe told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

“These are real offline harms that are caused by these online harms that we’re seeing.”

Campaigners say online sexual harassment is difficult to regulate and is often only partially covered by legislation, which varies in each country, with researchers, lawyers and advocates worldwide working to plug legal gaps.

“Regulation and policy is always complicated,” said Mariana Valente, a director at the law and technology research centre InternetLab.

“Platforms should be aware of this, acting upon it and acting faster,” she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Berners-Lee said governments and companies needed to do more to meet a United Nations goal of achieving gender equality by 2030, including introducing legal protections.

Each year, he publishes an open letter on the state of the internet and the biggest challenges he foresees for the year ahead. Previous ones have called attention to misinformation, internet misuse and improving access.

“Despite the growing crisis of gender inequality online, action by governments and companies has been too slow and too small,” he said.

“But 2020 is a year of opportunity to change that.”

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL considers virus options after GP axed

AFL officials are working through their response to the coronavirus pandemic following the cancellation of the Australian Formula One Grand Prix.

cricket

Fans shut out from Aust vs NZ ODI series

Australia's one-day cricket series against New Zealand will be played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus outbreak.

motor racing

Australian F1 GP cancelled due to virus

The Formula One season opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne has been cancelled due to coronavirus.

sport

F1 cancelled as Australian sport in limbo

The cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix comes as other Australian sporting codes hold crisis meetings about the coronavirus pandemic.

motor racing

Fans barred from Aus GP: Vic premier

Victorian premier Daniel Andrews says the Australian Formula One Grand Prix will be run without spectators due to the coronavirus, if it goes ahead at all.

news

health

SA naval defence worker tests positive

ASC in Adelaide says a worker has tested positive for COVID-19, with employees who had contact with the person self-quarantining and a building being shut.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL considers virus options after GP axed

AFL officials are working through their response to the coronavirus pandemic following the cancellation of the Australian Formula One Grand Prix.

world

virus diseases

Markets tumble as virus sparks travel bans

Stock markets have slumped in North America and Europe amid the growing realisation that the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus is unlikely to go away soon.