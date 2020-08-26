Discover Australian Associated Press

Brenton Tarrant is certain to get life in prison when he's sentenced over the Christchurch attacks. Image by John Kirk-Anderson/AAP PHOTOS

Father will never forgive NZ terrorist

By Ben McKay

August 26, 2020

2020-08-26 13:37:28

The father of the youngest person murdered in the Chirstchurch mosque attacks says he will “never forgive” the terrorist for the loss of his three-year-old son.

Toddler Mucaad Ibrahim was killed by Brenton Tarrant at Al Noor mosque last year while clinging to the leg of his father, Aden Diriye, who miraculously survived.

“You have killed my son and to me it is like you have killed the whole of New Zealand,” Mr Diriye said in a statement delivered by another son, Abdiramen Aden Ibrahim.

Justice Cameron Mander, presiding over the sentencing of the Australian terrorist this week in the New Zealand High Court, gave special compensation for the three-year-old to be named contrary to usual laws.

“I will never forget how he played in the mosque and made friends with all who attended,” Mr Diriye said.

“The horrendous crime this evil man committed has shattered our lives. However we still love and feel we belong in this country,” he said, turning to Tarrant.

“Your atrocity and hatred did not turn out the way you expected … instead it has united our Christchurch community, strengthened our faith, raised the honour of our families and brought our peaceful nation together.

“Know that true justice is waiting for you in the next life, and that will be far more severe.

“I will never forgive you for what you have done.”

The testimony came on another emotionally charged day in Christchurch.

Ahad Nabi gave venomous address to Tarrant, who has maintained a blank expression throughout, concluding with a middle-fingered gesture to the terrorist.

Others choked up, openly wept or recited Koranic verse during their statements, describing loss of loved ones or and their continued grief.

The sentencing has also been expanded to involve more victims who previously did not intent to speak.

One such woman was Sara Qasem, whose emotional vulnerability drew tears across the courtroom when she described her murdered father, Abdelfattah Qasem.

Ms Qasem said she was a “daughter of a hero. Daughter of a shining, glimmering man … Daughter of a martyr”.

“I’d never really known what the meaning of a broken heart was until then,” she said.

“I want to go on more road trips with him.

“Smell his home cooking. His cologne … to hear his deep belly laugh,.

“I want to hear him tell me more about the olive trees in Palestine. I want to hear his voice.”

Tarrant will be sentenced on Thursday, when he is certain to be given life imprisonment from Justice Mander.

