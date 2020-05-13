Fauci warns of reopening in US too soon

A senior US health official, set to testify on Tuesday before the Senate, will warn against the risks of reopening the economy too soon, saying it might lead to “needless suffering and death”, the New York Times says.

The comments came with the United States recording more than 1.35 million infections and in excess of 80,000 deaths, according to Reuters’ figures, while worldwide the number is almost 4.2 million infections and 285,000-plus deaths.

“If we skip over the checkpoints in the guidelines to ‘Open America Again’, then we risk the danger of multiple outbreaks throughout the country,” the newspaper quoted Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, as saying in an email.

“This will not only result in needless suffering and death, but would actually set us back on our quest to return to normal.”

Fauci said the danger of trying to open the country prematurely was his major message for the Senate Health Education, Labor and Pensions committee at the meeting, the paper said late on Monday.

President Donald Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner, told Fox News the United States had crossed 9.30 million virus tests, with more than 394,000 done on Monday.

The rise in infections has put pressure on US efforts to boost testing capacity with health officials, including Fauci, having flagged the challenge of testing those in greatest need.