Hackers accessed Twitter's internal systems to hijack accounts for several high-profile people. Image by AP PHOTO

Technology

Twitter in security job search before hack

By AAP

July 18, 2020

2020-07-18 07:56:31

Twitter stepped up its search for a chief information security officer in recent weeks, two people familiar with the effort have told Reuters, before the breach of high-profile accounts raised alarms about the platform’s security.

The FBI’s San Francisco division is leading an inquiry into the Twitter hacking as more Washington lawmakers called for an accounting of how it happened.

The law enforcement agency said hackers committed cryptocurrency fraud after they seized control of the Twitter accounts of celebrities and political figures including Joe Biden, Kim Kardashian, Barack Obama and Elon Musk.

A day after Wednesday’s breach, it was not clear if the hackers were able to see private messages sent by account holders, although Twitter said it had no evidence that attackers had been able to access passwords.

The company said it continued to lock accounts that had changed passwords in the past month but said “we believe only a small subset of these locked accounts were compromised”.

Democrats and Republicans showed rare bipartisan agreement that Twitter must better explain how the security lapse happened and what it was doing to prevent future attacks.

“This hack bodes ill for November balloting,” US senator Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat, said, scolding Twitter for “its repeated security lapses and failure to safeguard accounts”.

Echoing a similar sentiment, Jim Jordan, the top Republican on the House judiciary committee, asked what would happen if Twitter allowed a similar incident to occur a day before the US presidential election.

President Donald Trump, a prolific Twitter user, planned to continue tweeting and his account was not jeopardised during the attack, spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said.

Twitter said hackers had targeted employees with access to its internal systems and “used this access to take control of many highly visible (including verified) accounts”.

Other hacked accounts included rapper Kanye West, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, investor Warren Buffett, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and the corporate accounts for Uber Technologies and Apple.

The company, which has been without a security chief since December, said the hackers conducted a “co-ordinated social engineering attack” against its employees.

Some security experts believe there could be multiple actors involved. Their theory is access to the employee tool, which should have been more closely monitored, spread among people interested in prestige accounts for bragging rights or money. It could have spread further, to spies or pranksters.

Twitter temporarily prevented many verified accounts from publishing messages as it investigated the breach.

The hijacked accounts tweeted out messages telling users to send bitcoin. Publicly available blockchain records show the apparent scammers received more than $US100,000 ($A143,200) worth of cryptocurrency.

As of Thursday, Twitter continued to block tweets containing the bitcoin addresses the scammers had used. 

Twitter’s shares fell more than one per cent on Thursday.

Chief executive Jack Dorsey said on Wednesday it was a “tough day” for everyone at Twitter and pledged to share “everything we can when we have a more complete understanding of exactly what happened”.

