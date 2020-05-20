Fear of post-virus fate fuels racist hate

The world is at risk of a second, insidious epidemic that could fray the fabric of Australia’s multicultural society as people are plagued by fear and uncertainty over life after the coronavirus pandemic.

Most people will be happy to leave the virus lockdown behind, but some are afraid to abandon the security of isolation.

That fear can turn to paranoia towards people not in our inner circle.

New Yorker Scott Lyons has seen it all before. His first class at university was on September 11, 2001.

In the weeks and months following that horrific day, he saw how people responded when they were robbed of their sense of safety.

“The fears, the terrors and emotions that went unacknowledged – we all saw how that then led to an act of violence on other people who weren’t even of the same culture as those responsible for the attacks,” Dr Lyons, now a clinical psychologist, told AAP.

Academics name this phenomenon “othering” but everyone else calls it racism. Or sexism and ableism. Us vs Them, the spine of inequality.

Dr Lyons says socialised trauma, like a global pandemic, can trigger these responses.

“Otherness tends to be a reaction to several factors: the unknown and fear, desensitisation, losing our empathic capacities, and projecting the feelings of uncertainty and anger on to other people,” he said.

“Seeing it on a global scale – I would call that a second, dangerous epidemic.”

He fears the effects of this crisis are going to be with us a long time.

“It’s like being in a car accident,” he says.

“How long does the accident itself last, 30 seconds, a minute? Cuts and bruises, a few weeks to heal. Broken bones – they take about three months.

“But the trauma response, the unconscious fear, the layers of lack of safety, the projections, all of these things can last a lifetime.”

Dr Lyons was Down Under for a training tour on stress and trauma when the first COVID-19 deaths occurred.

He missed a brief window to fly home when his house-sitter caught the coronavirus, stranding him in Byron Bay.

But he has continued to treat his US patients remotely, which has enabled him to compare people’s responses to the pandemic in both nations.

Despite New York’s deadlier and more drawn-out experience, the reactions to the outbreak have been similar at key moments on the infection timeline.

Dr Lyons points to a spike of attacks against Chinese-Australians at the outbreak of the virus.

The Australian Human Rights Commission reported more racism complaints in February than during the previous year, with a third of all complaints up to May 9 relating to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the New York Police Department has recorded a fall in overall hate crime in its latest city-wide statistics but “an increase in hate and bias incidents targeting individuals of Asian descent”.

UN chief Antonio Guterres has called for a global effort to end hate speech, warning the outbreak is unleashing a “tsunami of hate and xenophobia, scapegoating and scare-mongering”.

“Anti-foreigner sentiment has surged online and in the streets, anti-Semitic conspiracy theories have spread, and COVID-19-related anti-Muslim attacks have occurred,” Mr Guterres has said.

Dr Lyons says if left unchecked, violence against Australia’s Chinese community will likely spread to encompass other Asian minorities.

Identifying who is at risk of this darker response to trauma is not easy as everyone is different, with their own experiences and emotional intelligence.

And shared trauma can also lead to changes for the better.

Not long after the Twin Towers came down, Dr Lyons remembers sitting next to a woman on a bus.

“She turned to me and said, ‘And how are you?’ That never happens. You never say hi in New York.”

People must remind themselves what it means to be human, starting from a very basic level, he says.

“When you see a stranger and think ‘this person could be infectious’ – well what if that’s what they’re thinking about you?”

“We’re in this together, in this fear.”