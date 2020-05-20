Fear of post-virus fate fuels racist hate

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Dr Scott Lyons (L) has warned post-virus paranoia could damage Australia's multicultural society. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

Health

Fear of post-virus fate fuels racist hate

By Sophie Moore

May 20, 2020

2020-05-20 14:34:21

The world is at risk of a second, insidious epidemic that could fray the fabric of Australia’s multicultural society as people are plagued by fear and uncertainty over life after the coronavirus pandemic.

Most people will be happy to leave the virus lockdown behind, but some are afraid to abandon the security of isolation.

That fear can turn to paranoia towards people not in our inner circle.

New Yorker Scott Lyons has seen it all before. His first class at university was on September 11, 2001.

In the weeks and months following that horrific day, he saw how people responded when they were robbed of their sense of safety.

“The fears, the terrors and emotions that went unacknowledged – we all saw how that then led to an act of violence on other people who weren’t even of the same culture as those responsible for the attacks,” Dr Lyons, now a clinical psychologist, told AAP.

Academics name this phenomenon “othering” but everyone else calls it racism. Or sexism and ableism. Us vs Them, the spine of inequality.

Dr Lyons says socialised trauma, like a global pandemic, can trigger these responses. 

“Otherness tends to be a reaction to several factors: the unknown and fear, desensitisation, losing our empathic capacities, and projecting the feelings of uncertainty and anger on to other people,” he said.

“Seeing it on a global scale – I would call that a second, dangerous epidemic.”

He fears the effects of this crisis are going to be with us a long time.

“It’s like being in a car accident,” he says.

“How long does the accident itself last, 30 seconds, a minute? Cuts and bruises, a few weeks to heal. Broken bones – they take about three months.

“But the trauma response, the unconscious fear, the layers of lack of safety, the projections, all of these things can last a lifetime.”

Dr Lyons was Down Under for a training tour on stress and trauma when the first COVID-19 deaths occurred.

He missed a brief window to fly home when his house-sitter caught the coronavirus, stranding him in Byron Bay.

But he has continued to treat his US patients remotely, which has enabled him to compare people’s responses to the pandemic in both nations.

Despite New York’s deadlier and more drawn-out experience, the reactions to the outbreak have been similar at key moments on the infection timeline.

Dr Lyons points to a spike of attacks against Chinese-Australians at the outbreak of the virus.

The Australian Human Rights Commission reported more racism complaints in February than during the previous year, with a third of all complaints up to May 9 relating to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the New York Police Department has recorded a fall in overall hate crime in its latest city-wide statistics but “an increase in hate and bias incidents targeting individuals of Asian descent”.

UN chief Antonio Guterres has called for a global effort to end hate speech, warning the outbreak is unleashing a “tsunami of hate and xenophobia, scapegoating and scare-mongering”.

“Anti-foreigner sentiment has surged online and in the streets, anti-Semitic conspiracy theories have spread, and COVID-19-related anti-Muslim attacks have occurred,” Mr Guterres has said.

Dr Lyons says if left unchecked, violence against Australia’s Chinese community will likely spread to encompass other Asian minorities.

Identifying who is at risk of this darker response to trauma is not easy as everyone is different, with their own experiences and emotional intelligence.

And shared trauma can also lead to changes for the better.

Not long after the Twin Towers came down, Dr Lyons remembers sitting next to a woman on a bus.

“She turned to me and said, ‘And how are you?’ That never happens. You never say hi in New York.”

People must remind themselves what it means to be human, starting from a very basic level, he says.

“When you see a stranger and think ‘this person could be infectious’ – well what if that’s what they’re thinking about you?”

“We’re in this together, in this fear.”

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL must urgently detail cost cuts: Port

Port Adelaide chief executive Keith Thomas says the AFL must detail cuts to spending and playing lists post haste.

rugby league

Rabbitohs back Inglis' rugby league return

South Sydney have welcomed the decision of Greg Inglis to come out of retirement and sign for Super League club Warrington in 2021.

rugby league

Tim Mander's warning to NRL referees

Two-time grand final referee Tim Mander says NRL whistleblowers are treading on delicate ground challenging the league's decision to scrap the two-ref system.

rugby league

NRL to reconsider Warriors' loan players

The ARL Commission will discuss at a meeting next week whether exemptions can be made for the Warriors to have loan players added to their injury-hit NRL squad.

rugby league

Greg Inglis in shock rugby league return

South Sydney and Melbourne great Greg Inglis says he is coming out of retirement to play for Warrington in the UK.

news

politics

China challenged over Aust trade hit list

The Morrison government is seeking to clarify whether China has another wave of trade restrictions in the wind.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL must urgently detail cost cuts: Port

Port Adelaide chief executive Keith Thomas says the AFL must detail cuts to spending and playing lists post haste.

world

diplomacy

WHO members agree on COVID-19 strategy

Members of the World Health Organization have agree on a coronavirus strategy, but US President Donald Trump is still threatening to leave the UN agency.