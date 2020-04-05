Fears for Assange amid UK prisons outbreak

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The supporter of Julian Assange say short-term prisoners should be released due to the coronavirus. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

Fears for Assange amid UK prisons outbreak

By Marty Silk

April 5, 2020

2020-04-05 06:38:24

Calls are growing for the UK to release inmates who are on remand, including WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, amid a coronavirus outbreak in the country’s prisons.

Three prisoners have now died after contracting the virus and another 69 inmates and 14 prison staff have tested positive for COVID-19 across 25 prisons in the country.

Assange was denied bail last week after his lawyers failed to convince District Judge Vanessa Baraister he was a vulnerable person at higher risk of the disease inside Belmarsh prison.

The country’s prisons are currently locked down and 69 pregnant women and women with babies have been released early to mitigate the virus.

UK’s former chief inspector of prisons David Ramsbotham says there must a full scale release of short-term prisoners.

“The remand prisoners in particular should be let out,” Baron Rambotham wrote in the Telegraph newspaper.

“They should also examine indeterminate sentence prisoners.”

Professor Richard Coker, from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, has written two reports on coronavirus in Britain’s prisons in the past week.

He says if alternatives to prison, like house arrest, are feasible they should be used.

“Preventing an outbreak is much easier than controlling an outbreak,” Prof Coker wrote.

“The risk to any individual is likely to be much lower in the wider community, where social distancing is feasible, than in a place that is, by definition, a congregate setting.”

WikiLeaks ambassador Joseph Farrell says Assange, who’s fighting extradition to the US, shouldn’t be in prison as he hasn’t committed a crime in the UK.

“He shouldn’t be in Belmarsh which is a ticking time-bomb considering this pandemic,” he told AAP.

“He should be with his family in this hour of need.”

Local MP Abena Oppong-Asare is concerned prison staff and inmates, particularly those at Belmarsh are unable to socially-distance or self-isolate.

The Labour politician hasn’t received any response to a letter outlining her concerns sent to Minister of State for Prisons and Probation Lucy Frazer five days ago.

“Inmates should be afforded the same rights and protections as the wider public,” Ms Oppong-Asare told AAP on Friday.

She called for personal protective equipment to be provided to prison staff and for testing to ramped up at Belmarsh and other prisons.

Britain’s two leading prison advocacy groups – the Howard League for Penal Reform and the Prison Reform Trust – also want Secretary of State for Justice Robert Buckland to safely release as many prisoners as possible to stop the “loss of life on an unprecedented scale”.

“The public has understood and accepted extraordinary changes in the normal workings of society because of the government’s strict policy of following the best scientific and medical advice,” the charities wrote. 

“It is crucial that the same principle should apply to decisions relating to prisons and prisoners.”

The US government is trying to extradite Assange to face 17 charges of violating the Espionage Act and one of conspiring to commit computer intrusion over the leaking and publishing of thousands of classified US diplomatic and military files.

Some of those files revealed alleged US war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The charges carry a total of 175 years’ imprisonment.

Assange’s next extradition case is set for April 7.

Latest sport

cricket

Langer supports behind-closed-doors games

Australia coach Justin Langer would support international cricket being played behind closed doors once the game resumes after coronavirus pandemic.

rugby union

Rugby Australia face Sunday showdown talks

The Rugby Union Players' Association has welcomed the release of financial data from Rugby Australia as Sunday talks loom regarding the coronavirus shutdown.

rugby union

Farr-Jones' sorry take on Rugby Australia

Wallabies legend Nick Farr-Jones has painted a bleak picture for the code in Australia after years of "atrocious" management by the governing body.

rugby league

V'landys confident of June 1 NRL return

Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V'landys says decreasing coronavirus infection rates has him feeling confident of a June 1 NRL return.

soccer

A-League clubs, PFA to meet over pay

The A-League clubs and football's players' union will meet in a bid to resolve their stand-off over player pay during the league's suspension.

news

virus diseases

NSW govt defends handling of Ruby Princess

Twelve people have been fined for flouting self-isolation rules while pressure mounts on the NSW health minister over his handling of the Ruby Princess scandal.

sport

cricket

Langer supports behind-closed-doors games

Australia coach Justin Langer would support international cricket being played behind closed doors once the game resumes after coronavirus pandemic.

world

politics

Trump attacks sacked US intel official

US President Donald Trump has defended his firing of the inspector general of the US intelligence community, calling him "a total disgrace".