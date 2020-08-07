Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Residents are concerned about Orica's large ammonium nitrate stockpile and plant in Newcastle. Image by Julian Smith/AAP PHOTOS

Environment

Fears over NSW facility after Beirut blast

By Dominica Sanda

August 7, 2020

2020-08-07 15:00:37

There are fresh concerns over the potential “catastrophic” impacts of a large ammonium nitrate stockpile and plant in Newcastle after a deadly blast in Lebanon was linked to the explosive material.

One Australian is among the 135 people who died in the Beirut explosion at a port warehouse district, where 2750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate had been stored.

A stockpile of between 6000 to 12,000 tonnes of the highly explosive material is stored at Orica’s Kooragang Island plant in the Port of Newcastle.

Chemical engineer Keith Craig says the plant is just three kilometres from Newcastle’s CBD, with residents as close as 800 metres to the facility.

“We’d have an even worse explosion if you can imagine it,” he told AAP on Thursday.

“It would flatten Newcastle.”

Mr Craig notes while the risk of an explosion in Australia is low, a small accident would cause huge impacts.

“That tiny window of risk could be a catastrophic outcome,” he said.

“You just don’t have that sort of plant in the community.”

Mr Craig, who is a member of the Stockton Community Action Group, says concerned residents have been lobbying Orica and the government to relocate the plant for years.

The Beirut blast has re-ignited the community’s calls for the stockpile level to be lowered by storing some of it near the Hunter’s coalmines before relocating the plant completely.

“We’ve seen what happened in Beirut and it’s time to move on,” Mr Craig said.

“The risk is just not worth it.”

Orica insists its operations at Kooragang Island are highly regulated by authorities and comply with NSW government risk assessment criteria.

“Orica has stringent practices in place to ensure the safe storage and handling of ammonium nitrate (AN) at its Kooragang Island facility,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

“It’s important to note that there has not been a single incident involving the storage of AN in the Kooragang Island site’s 51-year history.”

The facility’s ammonium nitrate storage areas are fire resistant and built from non-flammable materials, Orica said.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Port Adelaide's true test awaits: coach

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley says his AFL ladder leaders face a true test of their premiership credentials when they host Richmond at Adelaide Oval.

golf

Day has early lead at US PGA Championship

Australian golf star Jason Day has birdied the last hole to claim a share of the clubhouse lead at the US PGA Championship in San Francisco.

NBA

NBA star Simmons dislocates left kneecap

Boomers superstar Ben Simmons has been diagnosed with a dislocated kneecap, Philadelphia 76ers have confirmed.

Australian rules football

Butler's Saints pip Suns in AFL thriller

St Kilda prevailed with the aid of four Dan Butler goals in a thrilling four-point AFL win over Gold Coast on Thursday night.

soccer

Milicic relishing Macarthur FC challenge

Inaugural Macarthur FC coach Ante Milicic is embracing the challenge of building the incoming A-League expansion club from the ground up.

news

politics

Business backs further JobKeeper revision

The JobKeeper wage subsidy scheme will cost another $15.6 billion due to changes making it easier for businesses hurt by coronavirus to be eligible.

sport

Australian rules football

Port Adelaide's true test awaits: coach

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley says his AFL ladder leaders face a true test of their premiership credentials when they host Richmond at Adelaide Oval.

world

disaster and accident

US aid flows in wake of Lebanon explosion

Millions of dollars in aid and supplies are being sent to Lebanon after the deadly blast in Beirut which killed at least 130 people.