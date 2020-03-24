Fed govt apologises for Centrelink queues

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Federal minister Anne Ruston says Monday's demand for Centrelink services was "heartbreaking". Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

pension and welfare

Fed govt apologises for Centrelink queues

By AAP

March 24, 2020

2020-03-24 07:17:15

No one could have predicted the run on Centrelink offices around the country as thousands of Australians tried to register with the welfare agency for the first time, the federal government says.

Long queues formed on Monday after the online portal for government services crashed as people scrambled to apply for benefits as job losses mount due to the economic impact of the coronavirus which has shut down many businesses.

“I don’t think that anybody expected or could have prepared for … such an accelerated demand that came yesterday,” Social Services Minister Anne Ruston told Nine’s Today show on Tuesday.

“We clearly understand the distress that this coronavirus is causing.”

The federal government is now appealing to people trying to register with Centrelink – many for the first time – to hold off for a few days.

“We are asking for patience and calm … What we saw yesterday was heartbreaking.”

The MyGov online portal crashed on Monday after it was overwhelmed by people trying to access it.

The government said the site could only handle 55,000 visitors at once, but numbers spiked to almost 100,000. On a normal day, visitor numbers are about 6,000.

The volume of traffic was so high, Government Services Minister Stuart Robert initially claimed hackers were responsible for crashing the website.

Senator Ruston said there was no excuse for what happened.

“I’m apologising,” she said.

Centrelink will boost its workforce by 5000 people to deal with the influx of applicants and extend call centre hours.

But there will be fewer staff at the centres because of social distancing requirements. No pop-up shopfronts are planned.

Many families, workers and business owners have been forced to seek social security payments as the pandemic throws the national economy, which is likely heading into a recession, into chaos.

Sentor Ruston said no-one needs to line up at Centrelink offices on Tuesday, unless they don’t have a phone or internet access.

Labor frontbencher Tanya Plibersek says the government should have planned better and made sure the system was up to task.

“And if it does crash, for goodness sake, we’ve got a minister pretending it was a hacking job – the fastest way the government can lose trust of Australians is not to be frank about this stuff,” she told ABC News.

“These are unprecedented times. It is likely the government will need to do more.”

Latest news

pension and welfare

Fed govt apologises for Centrelink queues

The federal government says no-one needs to queue at a Centrelink office to register for jobless benefits unless they don't have a phone or internet access.

health

WA on alert as cruise ship heads to Freo

The West Australian government is monitoring cruise ship Magnifica to ensure no one disembarks as the state prepares to impose strict new land border controls.

politics

Students included in coronavirus package

Full-time students have been included in the Morrison government's coronavirus stimulus measures in a last-minute decision.

politics

Federal parliament passes virus packages

A scaled-down version of parliament has approved measures designed to cushion the blow of Australia sinking into a coronavirus-driven recession.

health

Berejiklian and PM at odds on NSW schools

Schools in NSW will remain open but online resources are being ramped up to combat the rapid spread of the COVID-19 infection.

news

health

WA on alert as cruise ship heads to Freo

The West Australian government is monitoring cruise ship Magnifica to ensure no one disembarks as the state prepares to impose strict new land border controls.

sport

Summer Olympics

IOC member: Games decision already made

The 2020 Olympic Games in Japan will be postponed by one year because of coronavirus, according to IOC member Dick Pound.

world

virus diseases

People in UK ordered to stay home

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a televised address to the nation has ordered people to stay at home to curb the spread of the coronavirus.