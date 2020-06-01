Discover Australian Associated Press

The federal government is considering cash grants for home renovations to stimulate the economy. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

virus diseases

PM eyes house builds for construction boom

By Matt Coughlan

June 1, 2020

2020-06-01 08:22:29

New home construction and major renovation projects could be boosted through cash grants under a federal government coronavirus recovery plan.

The ailing entertainment sector is also likely to receive stimulus, with the focus shifting from economy-wide packages to targeted assistance.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed the government was considering giving householders cash grants for home renovations.

“We are more interested in the larger projects and new home builds and things like that,” he told 2GB on Monday.

“We are looking at a bit of drop off in that current home building that’s going on. That’s not good for tradies and not good for jobs.”

He said it would be important any construction industry measures helped local tradies rather than major contractors.

The prime minister also said he had been in talks with key entertainment sector figures over the weekend.

“One of the challenges is going to be that the entertainment sector will find it difficult to get capital moving again because they’ve had to draw down on it so significantly,” he said.

The federal and NSW governments will spend an extra $3.5 billion to start building the Western Sydney Airport train line this year.

“A big part of coming out of the COVID-19 crisis is our infrastructure spending,” Mr Morrison said.

Latest news

virus diseases

PM eyes house builds for construction boom

The construction and entertainment sectors are next in line for targeted stimulus as the federal government hones in on coronavirus economic recovery.

virus diseases

Virus restrictions continue to ease

Much of Australia is entering a new phase of fewer COVID-19 restrictions but authorities will continue to monitor cases to ensure the country remains safe.

disease

'Safe, cautious' approach to lifting curbs

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaczczuk is standing firm on keeping her state borders closed until July, as much of the country enters a new stage of easing.

politics

Rallies claim virus a 'scam' as rules ease

Anti-vaccination protesters have faced-off against the police, claiming the pandemic is a "scam'', as further COVID-19 restrictions were eased.

crime, law and justice

Bulgaria to lift travel ban on Palfreeman

Bulgaria says it will lift a ban that prevents Australian man Jock Palfreeman, convicted of murder in 2009 and released on parole, from leaving the country.

news

virus diseases

Virus restrictions continue to ease

Much of Australia is entering a new phase of fewer COVID-19 restrictions but authorities will continue to monitor cases to ensure the country remains safe.

sport

rugby league

Tom Trbojevic the man in big Manly win

Tom Trbojevic had a hand in five tries - including a double of his own - as Manly flogged Canterbury 32-6 on the Central Coast.

world

crime, law and justice

US cities in fear as protests rage

What began as peaceful demonstrations over the death of a black man in police custody in Minneapolis has become a wave of outrage sweeping US cities.