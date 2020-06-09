Treasurer extends instant asset write-off

Businesses will be able to access the $150,000 instant asset write-off scheme until the end of the year, in a bid to help them rebound after coronavirus.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says the extension will cost $300 million and is expected to help about 3.5 million businesses.

“(They) will be able to go and purchase equipment or machinery, tools, up to a value of $150,000 – as many times as they want – and then write it off,” he told reporters just outside of Canberra.

“We’ve been through some difficult times but the nation has made great progress.

“We’ve flattened the curve and people are getting back to work, and we want businesses to get back to doing what they do best – growing, innovating and hiring people across the economy.”

The instant asset write-off, which took effect in March, applies to businesses with annual turnovers of up to $500 million, up from $50 million.

Assets can be new or second hand, and must be used or installed by December 31.

Businesses can benefit from the instant asset write-off multiple times.

Mr Frydenberg last week confirmed Australia is in a recession, after the economy shrank 0.3 per cent in the March quarter ahead of a much larger fall expected in the current June quarter.

The pandemic could see government debt blow out by $620 billion by the end of the decade, the Parliamentary Budget Office has found.

Mr Frydenberg will provide a budget update on July 23.