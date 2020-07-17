Fed govt funding disability among elderly

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The aged care commission's been told the funding model discourages the use of allied health services Image by Kelly Barnes/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Fed govt funding disability among elderly

By Sophie Moore

July 17, 2020

2020-07-17 19:19:47

The federal government’s aged care funding model promotes disability among older Australians due to its one-size-fits-all restrictions, according to an allied health expert. 

The Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety on Friday is set to hear testimony from allied health and state government officials on potential funding models.

It has already heard complaints from allied healthcare providers regarding the Commonwealth’s current Aged Care Funding Instrument.

AvantiCare director Lidia Conci says the ACFI is extremely prescriptive about what types of therapy can be administered under the scheme.

“The sort of treatments that can delivered for that specific funding are very prescriptive and are not evidence-based and do not focus on the well-being of the individual,” Ms Conci told the inquiry on Thursday.

She claimed it discouraged the use of allied health professionals such as physiotherapists and speech pathologists.

“It actually is an instrument which promotes disability,” Concentric Healthcare Services director Nicholas Young said.

The physiotherapist said the model was “absurd” as it forced the same types of treatments to be used on every person instead of helping them improve functionality.

A lack of knowledge from GPs around elderly patient needs was another barrier to treating issues such as chronic pain, he told the inquiry.

Less than four per cent of knee osteoarthritis cases, a common condition in older people, were referred to a physiotherapist or other allied health practitioner, Mr Young said.

He called for the creation of key clinical outcomes, such as walking speed and time taken to stand, so GPs could quickly grasp the problem and make a referral, and also measure the progress of treatment.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Magpie De Goey to have finger surgery

Collingwood star Jordan De Goey will have surgery on an injured finger following his five-goal virtuoso AFL performance against Geelong.

rugby league

Manly expect Fonua-Blake won't play in QLD

Manly coach Des Hasler is not expecting Addin Fonua-Blake to return from suspension next week given he cannot travel to Queensland without the flu jab.

rugby league

Manly expect Fonua-Blake won't play in QLD

Manly coach Des Hasler is not expecting Addin Fonua-Blake to return from suspension next week given he cannot travel to Queensland without the flu jab.

Australian rules football

De Goey kicks five as Magpies down Cats

Collingwood forward Jordan De Goey booted three goals in the final term to get his team over the line against an injury-hit Geelong.

Australian rules football

De Goey kicks five as Magpies down Cats

Collingwood forward Jordan De Goey booted three goals in the final term to get his team over the line against an injury-hit Geelong.

news

virus diseases

Three deaths as Vic hits case record again

A prisoner is among the latest confirmed cases in Victoria after the state recorded its largest daily increase of 428 new coronavirus cases.

sport

Australian rules football

Magpie De Goey to have finger surgery

Collingwood star Jordan De Goey will have surgery on an injured finger following his five-goal virtuoso AFL performance against Geelong.

world

virus diseases

Tourists restricted as new spikes emerge

Restrictions have been reintroduced in parts of some countries as global coronavirus infections rise to more than than 13.5 million.