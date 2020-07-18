Elderly to die waiting for depression help

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The inquiry was told care home residents would die before they could access funded treatment. Image by Alan Porritt/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Elderly to die waiting for depression help

By Sophie Moore

July 18, 2020

2020-07-18 18:41:10

Uptake of a federal government mental health program has been so slow many of the people needing it will be dead before they get their entitlements, the aged care royal commission has been told.

Just two per cent of depressed aged care residents have accessed the multi-million dollar scheme during the past 18 months.

Half of the 280,000 people living in nursing homes suffer from depression, the inquiry was told.

Residents do not have access to a standard mental health plan under the Medicare Benefits Scheme, instead covered under a separate Primary Health Network program overseen by the Department of Health.

But just 3605 people have received treatment since January 2019.

Commissioner Lynelle Briggs said she hoped the department would urgently address the slow rate of access to assistance.

“Given that the average time in residential aged care is under a couple of years, many of these people will be dead before they get access to these entitlements.”

Counsel assisting Richard Knowles SC told the inquiry the program is already halfway through its four-year life and has consumed one quarter of its $82.5 million budget.

Access was also dependant on where a person lived, with residents of facilities in north and south Brisbane receiving a thousand times more services than elderly residents in Adelaide, Mr Knowles said.

Between “one and four” services were provided in Adelaide over an 18-month period, compared to more than 5000 in Brisbane.

Yet the South Australian capital still received more than $1 million in funding for its primary health network in 2019/20, Mr Knowles said.

Tania Rishniw, of the Department of Health, said funding discrepancies were due to the way the program was being rolled out “incrementally”.

“It will depend on the relationships that the PHNs have built with the residential aged care facilities and the mental health workforce in their area,” Ms Rishniw told the inquiry.

She also agreed the scheme needed to grow faster.

“But I would also make the point that residents have a choice to participate here as well.”

She blamed the outbreak of COVID-19 for some interruptions.

However Mr Knowles said in the six months prior to the pandemic only 2400 people had been reached.

“So, if anything, the rate has probably increased during the time of COVID.”

The witnesses were asked why the Commonwealth was keen to have PNH funding be equal to what was offered on the MBS when people in aged care had much greater health needs. 

Mr Knowles pointed to the government’s November four-fold increase in free sessions for people diagnosed with an eating disorder as proof the MBS could be tailored when needed.

The Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety has been examining funding models for mental, oral and allied health this week.

It will return to hold public hearings in Sydney on August 10.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Lions beat GWS, sit second on AFL ladder

Brisbane have recorded their first away win of the AFL season, beating GWS by 20 points at Giants Stadium.

Australian rules football

Cats' AFL star Ablett returns to Melbourne

Star Geelong AFL forward Gary Ablett has returned home to Melbourne from Western Australia to be with his wife and son.

soccer

Buhagiar helps Sydney close in on Plate

A late double from Trent Buhagiar has given Sydney a 3-1 home win over Wellington to virtually wrap up the A-League Premier's Plate for the Sky Blues.

Australian rules football

Magpie De Goey to have finger surgery

Collingwood star Jordan De Goey will have surgery on an injured finger following his five-goal virtuoso AFL performance against Geelong.

rugby league

Manly expect Fonua-Blake won't play in QLD

Manly coach Des Hasler is not expecting Addin Fonua-Blake to return from suspension next week given he cannot travel to Queensland without the flu jab.

news

politics

Virus 'not over' despite fall in Vic cases

Australia's chief medical officer has warned the COVID-19 crisis isn't over as two deaths in Victoria bring the national coronavirus toll to 118.

sport

Australian rules football

Lions beat GWS, sit second on AFL ladder

Brisbane have recorded their first away win of the AFL season, beating GWS by 20 points at Giants Stadium.

world

virus diseases

World adds 1m virus cases in 100 hours

The global coronavirus count is accelerating, with the world adding one million new cases in the last 100 days, compared to three months for the first.