Fed MP questions Melbourne tower lockdowns

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Labor member for Wills Peter Khalil says people living in Melbourne's lockdown are disadvantaged. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Fed MP questions Melbourne tower lockdowns

By AAP

July 8, 2020

2020-07-08 08:29:47

Melbourne’s severe lockdown of nine public housing towers to contain coronavirus is adding to residents’ disadvantage, says a Victorian federal Labor MP.

Peter Khalil, the member for Wills, grew up in public housing in the 1970s.

“It is upsetting and concerning that during this health crisis the people in our community who are most socio-economically disadvantaged and vulnerable now face a hard lockdown, harsher even than on all other residents,” he said in a statement.

While he understands the need for action from the Andrews’ state Labor government, given the risks of high density housing, he also understands the fear and anger of residents.

“Many residents are already faced with the challenges of language and communication barriers, are new migrants and already experience socio-economic disadvantage,” he said.

“People living in these nine towers are now subject to another layer of disadvantage based on their residence being high-density housing.”

Mr Khalil said among community questions were what other responses could have been pursued for the towers and what proactive plans were made to safeguard them during this pandemic? 

“I urge local, state and federal government to use this moment to make real and lasting investment and reform to the public housing system.”

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Tiger uneasy about hubs after virus spike

Richmond star Jack Riewoldt admits he's uneasy about being in an AFL hub in Queensland while his family remains in Victoria during the coronavirus crisis.

rugby league

Fonua-Blake breaks anti-vilification code

NRL boss Andrew Abdo will consider further sanctions for Addin Fonua-Blake after confirming the forward had breached the game's anti-vilification code.

soccer

Vic A-League clubs stranded in Melbourne

Melbourne's A-League teams have failed to depart for Canberra for the second consecutive night, this time opting not to fly due to ACT quarantine rules.

rugby league

Fonua-Blake apologies for second outburst

Manly forward Addin Fonua-Blake faces more sanctions after admitting to another outburst aimed at the referee following the controversial NRL loss to Newcastle.

Australian rules football

Suns young gun Rowell to have surgery

Gold Coast young gun Matt Rowell will undergo surgery on his injured right shoulder, with the AFL club expecting him to be sidelined for at least three months.

news

politics

Queues of Victorians trying to enter NSW

The border between NSW and Victoria closed at midnight and people travelling from the Victorian side are facing waits of up to 40 minutes to cross.

sport

Australian rules football

Tiger uneasy about hubs after virus spike

Richmond star Jack Riewoldt admits he's uneasy about being in an AFL hub in Queensland while his family remains in Victoria during the coronavirus crisis.

world

virus diseases

US faces bleak summer as virus cases surge

An alarming rise in coronavirus infections in roughly two dozen US states has been reported, as intensive care beds run low in Florida.