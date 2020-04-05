Discover Australian Associated Press

Labor MP Ged Kearney has paid tribute to her father-in-law who died from coronavirus. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Fed MP’s father-in-law dies from COVID-19

By Dominica Sanda

April 5, 2020

2020-04-05 21:31:28

Federal Labor MP Ged Kearney has revealed her father-in-law was the 30th person in Australia to die from coronavirus.

Ms Kearney took to social media to post a tribute to her late father-in-law, Mike, who died in Canberra Hospital on Saturday.

The 82-year-old was the ACT’s second coronavirus death.

The Labor MP said her father-in-law had done his best to isolate but became sick suddenly, was admitted to hospital and died seven days later.

“In fact I believe he only went outside a couple of times in the whole month to shop,” she said on Facebook.

“We actually teased him because he had bought 5kgs of rice and 10 tins of chic peas and 10 cans of tomatoes – for just him and his lovely wife Wendy. Panic buying we said! But of course it was the right thing to do.”

She went on to say that death in the time of COVID-19 is hard as Mike’s Canberra family, including his wife, are in isolation and must grieve on their own.

Ms Kearney also thanked Australians for doing the right thing by staying at home during the pandemic but urged people to not become immune to the numbers.

“Every death is sad and felt deeply by someone. I know most people are finding kindness and helping out at every turn, and I am feeling the caring nature of our community first hand,” she said.

“I know you know what you must do to curb the deaths, I don’t need to tell you.

“Please – Just do it, and keep doing it.”

