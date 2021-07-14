FIND OUT WHY AAP NEEDS YOU
Speaker of the House of Representatives Tony Smith will retire at the next federal election. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Fed Speaker Tony Smith to retire at poll

By Paul Osborne

July 14, 2021

2021-07-14 17:17:04

Speaker of the House of Representatives Tony Smith will retire at the next federal election.

Mr Smith, who represents the Victorian seat of Casey, was first elected 20 years ago this November.

“I love our parliament and serving the Australian people,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

“However, I believe now is a good time to give the Liberal Party and the people of Casey the opportunity for renewal.”

When elected to the speakership in 2015, Mr Smith promised to allow “robust” debate in parliament, but warned MPs to be better behaved.

“Parliament is a robust place … it is the arena for the battle of ideas and ideals,” he said.

“But it needn’t be rude and it needn’t be loud – that is something I’d like to see improved.”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Mr Smith had been an outstanding Speaker.

“Tony Smith’s intellect, temperament, dry wit, staying above the fray and respect for the parliament as an institution, has earned him respect, far and wide,” Mr Morrison said.

“Many Speakers can get caught in the crossfire of parliamentary debate. Instead, his actions have elevated debate and demonstrated the great strength of parliamentary democracy.”

Manager of Opposition Business Tony Burke said Mr Smith’s departure would be a huge loss.

“He’s one of the only Speakers in history to have been nominated by the government and seconded by the opposition,” Mr Burke told AAP.

“He’s been consistent, principled, and most importantly fearless.

“It doesn’t matter whether you’re an opposition backbencher or the prime minister of Australia – he has been willing to stand firm to make sure the parliament is not undermined.”

Mr Burke said while Mr Morrison had “trashed” parliament and shut it down, Mr Smith had sought to enhance its role and standing.

Mr Smith replaced Bronwyn Bishop, who resigned over an expenses scandal, becoming the 30th Speaker and the fifth since 2011.

Mr Smith was educated at Carey Baptist Grammar School and the University of Melbourne, where he studied arts and commerce while working as a night shift cook at an all-night restaurant and throwing himself into student politics.

He became president of the university’s Liberal Club and a strong opponent of compulsory student unionism. 

After university, he became a researcher at the Institute of Public Affairs, a conservative think tank, before joining the staff of Peter Costello in 1990.

He transitioned from staff member to MP in 2001, when he was elected to the moderately safe seat of Casey.

The parliament’s other presiding officer, Senate President Scott Ryan, has previously signalled he will also retire at the next election.

Latest news

politics

Fed Speaker Tony Smith to retire at poll

The Liberal Party is set to lose veteran federal MP Tony Smith at the next election, with the Speaker announcing his retirement.

health

Vic races to find MCG, pool COVID contacts

The MCG and one of Melbourne's biggest shopping centres have been identified as exposure sites as separate NSW-linked COVID-19 outbreaks leak into Victoria.

virus diseases

Two weeks added to Sydney virus lockdown

Millions of people living in Greater Sydney and surrounds will be locked down for at least five weeks after NSW recorded another 97 local COVID-19 cases.

prison

Indigenous man dies in Sydney jail cell

The family of a 43-year-old Indigenous man who died in custody is calling for an autopsy and coronial inquest as soon as possible.

economy, business and finance

Morrison blames experts for slow rollout

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has blamed Australia's technical advisory group on immunisation for the troubled vaccine rollout.