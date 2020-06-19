Federal ALP faces up to ‘horror week’

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Federal Labor MP Anthony Byrne is in the firing line over text messages he sent to Adem Somyurek. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Federal ALP faces up to ‘horror week’

By AAP

June 19, 2020

2020-06-19 07:58:28

A federal Labor frontbencher says the ALP has had a “horror week” in the wake of a branch stacking scandal in Victoria that has ensnared Leader Anthony Albanese.

Deputy Opposition Leader Richard Marles also weighed in on the involvement of federal Victorian MP Anthony Byrne in the controversy.

“Horror week is a pretty good description,” Mr Marles told Nine’s Today show on Friday.

“Albo has obviously spoken to Anthony.”

It was revealed on Friday that Mr Byrne sent text messages criticising two women linked to Labor.

In one text sent to Victorian MP Adem Somyurek, The Australian reports, the MP attacked ex-Kevin Rudd and Julia Gillard staffer Jamila Rizvi describing the now political commentator as “an awful piece of work”. The other woman criticised was former Victorian Labor MP Judith Graley.

While agreeing the comments were a disgrace”, Mr Marles defended Mr Byrne’s political record saying he was a “wonderful” servant of his community and the party.

“I’m not about to defend what he said but I absolutely think that Anthony Byrne has a very important role to continue to play in politics,” he said.

Surprisingly, Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton defended Mr Byrne on Friday, saying he was not going to criticise him for the language used in the text messages.

“It was a private text message. If you can say hand-on-heart, or Richard can or I can that you haven’t used bad language in private, good luck to you. But that’s not the reality for most adult Australians,” he told Nine.

Mr Albanese is under pressure to discipline Mr Byrne, who sits on the powerful parliamentary Joint Committee on Intelligence and Security.

Mr Somyurek earlier this week lost his ministership in the wake of the branch stacking scandal after he was recorded in footage aired by Nine boasting of his political influence.

Some of the covert recordings were captured in Mr Byrne’s office and his phone calls were also recorded.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Mr Albanese must decide whether Mr Byrne should remain as deputy chair of the intelligence committee.

But Mr Albanese has so far said Mr Byrne would remain in the position.

Mr Dutton said Mr Byrne had done a good job on the committee.

“He has a sensible perspective in dealing with counter-terrorism laws. He is a subject matter expert and he has done very well in that committee,” he told Nine.

Mr Byrne is also feeling the heat over the revelation of earlier text messages after Mr Albanese on Thursday described them as “completely unacceptable and inappropriate”.

Those texts were made public on Thursday after Mr Byrne agreed to help corruption investigators looking into the Victorian saga, included various profanities and disparaging remarks about Labor colleagues.

“Somyurek has selectively released a hand-picked selection of my text messages to him sent over two years just hours after I made a public statement that I had contacted authorities and would assist with their corruption investigations into him. That speaks for itself,” Mr Byrne told AAP on Thursday.

Mr Somyurek told reporters outside his home he had learned the art of “branch work” from Mr Byrne.

Latest news

politics

Australia under cyber attack: Morrison

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Australia is under a cyber attack from a foreign entity.

politics

Federal ALP faces up to 'horror week'

Federal ALP deputy leader Richard Marles has defended the political record of Victorian MP Anthony Byrne in the wake of a branch stacking scandal in the state.

epidemic and plague

PM works on welfare as unemployment grows

The prime minister is working on welfare reform and urging states to open their borders as he seeks to deal with huge job losses as a result of the coronavirus.

homicide

State closes Claremont murders trial case

The state has closed its case in the Claremont serial killings trial, saying evidence had "unmasked" Bradley Robert Edwards as the murderer of all three women.

inquiry

Indigenous people impacted by bushfires

The bushfires royal commission has been told there is growing recognition of the value of cultural land management practices used by Indigenous Australians.

news

politics

Australia under cyber attack: Morrison

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Australia is under a cyber attack from a foreign entity.

sport

Australian rules football

Dusty won't cure Tigers' woes: Hardwick

Dustin Martin is expected to return for struggling Richmond next week but coach Damien Hardwick says the Tigers need a lift across the board.

world

virus diseases

WHO eyes vaccine this year, borders open

The World Health Organisation is drawing up plans to help decide who should get the first doses once a coronavirus vaccine is approved.