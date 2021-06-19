FIND OUT WHY AAP NEEDS YOU
An extra 30,000 people will get a government hand to secure a family home with a small deposit. Image by Sam Mooy/AAP PHOTOS

construction and property

Federal housing support schemes expanded

By AAP

June 19, 2021

2021-06-19 12:34:08

An extra 30,000 places are to be released to eligible applicants under the federal government’s housing support programs.

Housing Minister Michael Sukkar says the First Home Loan Deposit Scheme, New Home Guarantee program and Family Home Guarantee will be expanded from July 1.

While home ownership is beyond the reach of an increasing number of Australians, Mr Sukkar says 30,000 buyers have already been helped into the market via government initiatives.

The current budget will also support market access for single parents with dependants, subject to the passage of Family Home Guarantee legislation, he says.

From next month, an extra 10,000 guarantees will be made available to eligible single parent families under the scheme to build a new home or purchase an existing one with a deposit of as little as 2 per cent.

“We know how difficult it can be to buy a new home or re-enter the housing market and that saving a deposit is the hardest part of getting into home ownership,” Mr Sukkar said in a statement on Saturday.

“That’s why the Morrison government has established the new Family Home Guarantee, which recognises the challenge of saving for a deposit is that much more difficult when you are a single parent with children.”

With 30,000 new places being made available in total for applicants to the schemes from 1 July, now was the time to contact a participating bank or mortgage provider and get the process underway, Mr Sukkar said.

The New Home Guarantee was launched last October as a temporary expansion of the First Home Loan Deposit Scheme.

It will provide an additional 10,000 places for first home buyers seeking to build or buy a new home with a five per cent deposit and a construction commencement timeframe of 12 months.

To make sure people can continue to purchase a home, as well as accommodate larger families under the Family Home Guarantee, Mr Sukkar also announced new price caps under the First Home Loan Deposit Scheme.

Latest news

golf

Matt Jones leads Australians at US Open

Matt Jones, Marc Leishman, Adam Scott and Wade Ormsby are the only Australians to make the US Open halfway cut at Torrey Pines.

disaster and accident

NSW firefighting boosted with extra $270m

Almost $270 million has been allocated to boost NSW firefighting efforts, Treasurer Dominic Perrottet says.

windstorms

No power for three weeks for Vic homes

More than four thousand homes are still without electricity, ten days after wild storms hit the Dandenongs, with 1500 facing a long wait for reconnection.

construction and property

Federal housing support schemes expanded

Federal Housing Minister Michael Sukkar says the First Home Loan Deposit Scheme, New Home Guarantee program and Family Home Guarantee will be expanded.

crime, law and justice

Alleged Qld prison drugs network busted

Queensland police say 13 people will face court accused of supplying an array of drugs within the state's correctional centres as well as weapons offences.