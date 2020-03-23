Federal parliament considers virus bills

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
MPs and senators will abide by new rules to ensure there are four square metres for each person. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Federal parliament considers virus bills

By Paul Osborne, Rebecca Gredley and Finbar O'Mallon

March 23, 2020

2020-03-23 13:54:34

Australia faces its greatest challenge since World War II for at least the next six months, the prime minister says.

Scott Morrison addressed a scaled-down House of Representatives on Monday, invoking the spirit of the Diggers.

“So we summon the spirit of the Anzacs, of our Great Depression generation, of those who built the Snowy, of those who won the great peace of World War II and defended Australia,” Mr Morrison said.

“For many, young and old, 2020 will be the toughest year of our lives.”

Labor leader Anthony Albanese said most Australians only knew stories of war, hunger and financial strife from their grandparents.

“This is a time for national leadership, consistent messages, clear directions,” he said. 

A multi-billion-dollar package of support for business and households impacted by the coronavirus pandemic is expected to get the parliamentary green light by the end of the day.

Bills will roll out two massive economic stimulus and safety net packages worth $17.6 billion and $66 billion respectively to stem the damage from a likely recession as a result of COVID-19.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has hinted at the potential need for a third stimulus package down the track, as Australia faced its biggest challenge outside of war time.

“We confront an enemy without a flag or a face and we are deploying every weapon in our arsenal to defeat it,” Mr Frydenberg told parliament.

“We will bounce back as a nation stronger than ever.”

Labor frontbencher Joe Fitzgibbon said the country was teetering on the edge of civil unrest.

“We have seen signs of it and I think we can expect more,” he told parliament.

Labor will be offering a number of amendments to the bills but won’t stand in the way of them passing if the proposed changes are rejected.

Mr Albanese is concerned about a new measure that would allow eligible people to tap their superannuation for $10,000 this financial year and next, if impacted by the coronavirus.

“It clearly isn’t in the interest of individual superannuants to essentially sell-out at the bottom of the market. That would have a negative impact on their retirement incomes,” he told ABC radio.

“And it would also, of course, have a negative impact potentially on superannuation if super funds have to sell their assets once again at the bottom of the market.”

But Mr Frydenberg told parliament super was the “people’s money” and would be freed up by government.

The pandemic has seen tens of billions of dollars wiped off share prices in the past few weeks.

Members and senators are abiding by new rules to ensure there are four square metres for each person, and no more than 100 people in a room at any one time.

Pairs have been provided to cut the number of MPs and question time is set to be modified.

In the upper house, there will be up to 54 senators from both major parties and the crossbench.

Doors have been left open and hand sanitiser made available around the parliamentary precinct in order to minimise the potential spread of the virus.

Beyond this week, talks are under way between the government and opposition on how often parliament will sit.

The next scheduled sitting was to be in May for the federal budget but the budget has been postponed until October 6.

Latest news

virus diseases

More Vic restrictions to stop virus spread

Hospital visits will be restricted as part of the Victorian government's latest measures to stop the spread of coronavirus.

politics

Confusion over coronavirus school closures

Confusion reigns over the status of Australian schools during the coronavirus pandemic, with Victoria and the ACT breaking away and shutting down campuses.

politics

MyGov website crashes amid virus pandemic

Government Services Minister Stuart Robert insists the MyGov website hasn't been offline despite Australians unable to access it during the coronavirus crisis.

epidemic and plague

Qld borders to close to slow virus spread

Queenslanders will be subject to a crackdown to make sure they follow an extraordinary shutdown of the primary places Australians like to socialise.

politics

Federal parliament considers virus bills

A scaled-down version of parliament is meeting to consider bills to cushion the blow of Australia sinking into a coronavirus-driven recession.

news

virus diseases

More Vic restrictions to stop virus spread

Hospital visits will be restricted as part of the Victorian government's latest measures to stop the spread of coronavirus.

sport

rugby union

Rugby's revamped competition postponed

Rugby Australia has pushed back the start date for a revamped all-Australian competition to replace Super Rugby until at least May 1.

world

virus diseases

NZ to enter lockdown to fight COVID-19

A spike in coronavirus cases has prompted the New Zealand government to lift its coronavirus alert level setting from two to four.