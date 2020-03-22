Discover Australian Associated Press

Parliament will sit under special rules, taking into account restrictions on large gatherings. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Federal parliament to consider virus bills

By Paul Osborne

March 22, 2020

2020-03-22 21:58:02

A multibillion-dollar package of support for business and households impacted by the coronavirus pandemic will be on the agenda for federal parliament on Monday.

The Morrison government will work with Labor to ensure laws to put cash in Australians’ pockets and prop up businesses pass within days.

Bills will roll out two massive economic stimulus and safety net packages worth $17.6 billion and $66 billion respectively to stem the damage from a likely recession as a result of COVID-19.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has also flagged budget “supply” bills for 2020/21 to ensure the continuity of government.

In addition, there will be laws providing assistance to childcare centres and families.

MPs and senators will be abiding by new rules to ensure there are four square metres for each person, and no more than 100 people are in a room at any one time.

To do so in the lower house there will be 30 “pairs”, meaning up to 91 MPs will be present, and question time will be modified.

In the upper house, there will be up to 54 senators from both major parties and the crossbench.

Beyond this week, talks are still under way between the government and opposition on how often parliament will sit.

The next scheduled sitting was to be in May for the federal budget but the budget has been postponed until October 6.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says he is hopeful of reaching a “useful set of arrangements” with Labor on how the parliament will operate on an “emergency basis”.

“We have to be conscious of the fact that because of the spread of the virus, it may not be physically possible to convene the parliament over the next six months,” Mr Morrison said.

The government has hinted at the potential need for a third stimulus package down the track.

Shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers said Labor would not be standing in the way of the stimulus measures that the government has proposed.

“This is not business as usual in our economy, it’s not business as usual in our society, nor should it be business as usual in our politics,” Dr Chalmers said.

But he said the opposition wants urgency in getting money out in the economy where it is needed.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese is concerned about a new measure that would allow eligible people to tap their superannuation for $10,000 this financial year and next if impacted by the coronavirus.

He said it was not the best time for individuals to be withdrawing money from their superannuation given the impact from the fall in the share market, which has seen tens of billions of dollars wiped off share prices in the past few weeks.

Labor will be offering a number of amendments to the bills but won’t stand in the way of them passing if the amendments are defeated.

A caucus meeting is expected on Monday morning shortly after parliament begins.

