Federer to sit out 2020 after knee surgery

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Roger Federer won't be back in 2020 after confirming he underwent a second knee operation. Image by AP PHOTO

tennis

Federer to sit out 2020 after knee surgery

By AAP

June 10, 2020

2020-06-10 17:19:21

Roger Federer will miss the rest of the 2020 tennis season after undergoing a second knee surgery a few weeks ago, the winner of 20 grand slam singles titles said on Wednesday.

Federer struggled with injury at the 2020 Australian Open, where he made a semi-final exit to eventual champion Novak Djokovic, and has not played since.

He underwent surgery on the right knee in February but said he needed another procedure after suffering a setback while rehabilitating after the initial operation.

“I will be missing my fans and the tour dearly but, I will look forward to see everyone back on tour at the start of the 2021 season,” the 38-year-old said in a Twitter post.

The ATP Tour is currently shut down until at least the end of July due to the pandemic, with the US Open and French Open still set for a hectic back-to-back schedule in August and September.

Latest sport

tennis

Federer to sit out 2020 after knee surgery

A second knee operation means Roger Federer won't be back playing again in 2020 even if the tour does resume.

Australian rules football

Power, Crows members eye AFL golden ticket

Port Adelaide and Adelaide members can enter ballots for a 'golden ticket' to the Showdown, with the Power's Keith Thomas warning against re-sales.

rugby league

NRL entry limited to very lucky few

Fewer than 200 spectators in corporate boxes will be allowed into NRL matches on the Central Coast this weekend, with some clubs to welcome members in.

rugby union

Rugby Aust and Fox reach Super TV deal

Rugby Australia has reached a deal with Fox Sports to broadcast the new-look 12-week Super Rugby Australia competition, which will get underway next month.

Australian rules football

Relieved Bennell earns Demons AFL debut

Melbourne recruit Harley Bennell will complete his AFL comeback when he makes his debut for the Demons on Saturday in his first game in almost three years.

news

politics

Open borders to save airlines, tourism: PM

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has declared reopening state borders crucial to Virgin's survival after bidders for the airline asked for extended wage help.

sport

Australian rules football

Power, Crows members eye AFL golden ticket

Port Adelaide and Adelaide members can enter ballots for a 'golden ticket' to the Showdown, with the Power's Keith Thomas warning against re-sales.

world

homicide

Family calls for justice at Floyd funeral

George Floyd, a black man who died under a white police officer's knee, has been memorialised at a funeral in Texas as "the cornerstone of a movement".