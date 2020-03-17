Discover Australian Associated Press

Australians have been told to brace for a six-month battle with coronavirus. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

politics

Feds consider more virus help for Aussies

By Matt Coughlan and Rebecca Gredley

March 17, 2020

2020-03-17 09:35:05

Australians can expect more stringent social distancing measures including restrictions on indoor and smaller events as the coronavirus response ramps up.

State and federal medical officers met on Tuesday to discuss the latest round of recommendations to government.

Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy said widespread social distancing was needed to curb the spread of the virus.

“No doubt we do as a nation we do have to practice much more stringent social distancing if we are going to control the community spread of this virus,” he told 2GB radio.

“We will be making a range of recommendations to government about social distancing measures for indoor events and smaller events.”

National cabinet will meet on Tuesday night to discuss increased measures for the aged care sector and indoor meetings.

School closures are not being recommended at this stage, despite some parents choosing to keep children at home.

Professor Murphy said social distancing was the most important thing people could do.

“The measures we put in place could be in place for several weeks if not months,” he said.

The chief medical officer also implored panic buyers to stop stripping the shelves of essential items.

“This is really very silly behaviour we’re seeing now,” he said.

He said with 375 cases in Australia, there was a low chance of people being asked to enter quarantine for two weeks.

“People are going out and buying two weeks of meat and vegetables and then almost certainly wasting some of them,” Professor Murphy said.

“This panic buying is just stupid and I really encourage Australians to take a deep breath and just buy what you need.

“Don’t go and buy a month’s worth of toilet paper, two weeks worth of meat and vegetables, it’s just silly.”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is basing himself in Canberra as the nation braces for months of trying to stop the coronavirus.

The government has called for families to limit visits to aged care facilities to prevent older Australians from contracting the virus.

People have also been told to not visit remote regions to protect indigenous communities.

Non-essential gatherings of more than 500 people have been banned.

All people arriving from overseas must quarantine themselves for 14 days and cruise ships are barred from Australian ports for at least 30 days.

The federal government has flagged a second round of economic stimulus measures on top of the $17.6 billion package announced last week.

The Reserve Bank has pumped extra liquidity into banks to ensure people have access to credit.

Treasurer Frydenberg said central banks in advanced economies, including the US, Japan and Europe, have announced coordinated moves to support economic activity.

“Both fiscal and monetary policy are working in tandem to address the potentially significant economic consequences of the coronavirus,” he told AAP.

