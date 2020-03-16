Discover Australian Associated Press

Australians have been told to brace for a six-month battle with coronavirus. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

politics

Feds consider more virus help for Aussies

By Rebecca Gredley

March 16, 2020

2020-03-16 19:50:57

Australians have been told to brace for a six-month battle with coronavirus as the federal government weighs up further measures to ease the economic impacts of the pandemic.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will base himself in Canberra ahead of what’s expected to be long-term focus to limit the spread of the virus.

National cabinet will discuss measures on Tuesday night such as the aged care sector, indoor meetings and remote communities.

The government has called for families to limit visits to aged care facilities to prevent older Australians from contracting the virus, while people have also been told to not visit remote regions to protect indigenous communities.

The nation’s top medical officers met on Monday to consider whether leaders should place further restrictions on indoor gatherings.

Non-essential gatherings of more than 500 people have been banned, all people arriving from overseas must quarantine themselves for 14 days, and cruise ships are barred from Australian ports for at least 30 days.

Mr Morrison, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and Finance Minister Mathias Cormann are considering further economic measures after last week announcing a $17.6 billion stimulus package.

That contained support for small and medium businesses, cash payments to people on welfare, but the government recognises there will be a deeper-than-expected economic impact.

The Reserve Bank has pumped extra liquidity into banks to ensure people have access to credit, and financial regulators announced they would meet the big banks and lenders to talk about supporting those who may struggle with mortgage repayments.

Mr Frydenberg said central banks in advanced economies, including the US, Japan and Europe, have announced coordinated moves to support liquidity and economic activity.

“Both fiscal and monetary policy are working in tandem to address the potentially significant economic consequences of the coronavirus,” he told AAP.

Community groups are calling on essential service providers to halt disconnections and late payments to provide relief for struggling customers.

Arts Minister Paul Fletcher will hold a teleconference with representatives of the creative sector on Tuesday, as museums, galleries and outdoor events such as concerts are banned.

Anzac Day services and marches have been cancelled in NSW, Western Australia and Tasmania with other states reviewing their commemorations, while some schools around the country are planning to close.

Queensland, Victoria, the ACT and South Australia have declared a state of emergency while Tasmania will force all people coming to the island state to fill out passenger arrival cards.

The National Broadband Network will work to increase capacity during the day, with an increase of people working from home expected to put pressure on demand.

Coronavirus cases across the nation have reached more than 360 while five people have died.

Queensland Nationals senator Susan McDonald on Monday became the second federal politician to test positive for the virus, after Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton was diagnosed last week.

