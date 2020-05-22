Discover Australian Associated Press

Treasury has revised the cost of the JobKeeper subsidy program down to $70 billion from $130 billion

Feds left red faced after JobKeeper error

By Rebecca Gredley

May 22, 2020

2020-05-22 17:58:44

The federal government has been left red faced after a reporting error resulted in the cost of its wage subsidy program being slashed by $60 billion.

Treasury and the tax office have revised the cost of the JobKeeper wage subsidy program down to $70 billion from $130 billion.

A “significant” error was made by about 1000 businesses when reporting the number of employees estimated to receive help.

The program is now forecast to help 3.5 million employees instead of 6.5 million.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg argues it’s a positive result because the recovery bill has reduced, putting less stress on the budget.

“This revision by Treasury is not an invitation to go and spend more. All the money that the government is spending during the coronavirus period is borrowed money,” he told the ABC.

The government continues to resist pressure from Labor to extend the program, with shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers saying the coalition is deliberately leaving workers behind.

“This kind of serious economic incompetence is a threat to jobs, the economy and the recovery,” he said.

There were 15 new cases across the country on Friday, with the number of active cases rising to just over 500.

The national death toll stands at 101.

Chief nursing and midwifery officer Alison McMillan says it’s important for Australians not to drop the ball as restrictions ease.

In NSW up to 50 people able to dine in restaurants, pubs and cafes from June 1 – well above the limits in other states and territories.

In South Australia all cafes and restaurants can serve up to 10 patrons indoors and as well as 10 outdoors.

Victoria announced its Year 11 and 12 students will begin exams in early November and have their results by the end of the year, as schools prepare to reopen next week.

In Tasmania Years 11 and 12 plus kindergarten to Year 6 are set to return to classrooms from Monday.

Queensland’s intention to keep its borders closed until September has prompted a possible legal challenge, with One Nation leader Pauline Hanson saying it’s unconstitutional to restrict the movement of people if it harms the economy.

Queensland billionaire Clive Palmer is also planning a legal challenge over border closures, but he wants to face off with Western Australia after he was refused entry to the state.

