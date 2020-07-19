Feds send more ADF personnel to Victoria

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Masks have become mandatory in Melbourne, as extra ADF personnel are being sent to Victoria. Image by David Crosling/AAP PHOTOS

disease

Feds send more ADF personnel to Victoria

By AAP

July 19, 2020

2020-07-19 21:25:59

Hundreds of extra Australian Defence Force personnel will hit the ground in Victoria this week to help the state’s fight against coronavirus. 

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt has backed the Victorian government’s decision to enforce the wearing of masks in Melbourne and Mitchell Shire from 11.59pm on Wednesday.

He has announced further support for the state, including an extra 272 ADF personnel who will join 1200 already there and help with border control and contact tracing.

The federal government is also providing one million more masks for Victorian workers in aged care and disability centres, plus five mobile virus testing teams.

“Our support is open ended, as long as it takes and as much is needed,” Mr Hunt told reporters on Sunday.

Mr Hunt said he, the prime minister and Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy all agreed the decision to implement mandatory mask-wearing was necessary. 

“We are sorry that it has reached this point for all those who are affected,” Mr Hunt said.

“But this is about saving lives and protecting lives.”

Victoria recorded 363 new coronavirus on Sunday and another three deaths, two men and a woman all in their 90s, bringing the state toll to 38 and the national figure to 122.

NSW confirmed 18 new cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Saturday, with Mr Hunt acknowledging the state was facing a “Herculean tracing task”. 

NSW will from midnight on Tuesday further harden border restrictions with Victoria, tightening the permit criteria for southerners wanting to go north. 

“The pandemic is not over and Victoria is seeing significant levels of community transmission in many areas of the state,” NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said. 

An inquiry into Victoria’s bungled hotel quarantine program will begin on Monday, after it was revealed breaches by security guards at two Melbourne hotels led to COVID-19 outbreaks. 

Latest news

disease

Feds send more ADF personnel to Victoria

The federal government is sending 272 more defence force personnel to Victoria to help enforce border control and contract tracing in the state.

virus diseases

Victoria can beat this virus, Hunt says

Victorians will be forced to wear masks from Wednesday or face a $200 fine in a further attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

epidemic and plague

Victorians to wear masks, 363 virus cases

Victoria has recorded 363 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths taking the national toll to 122, prompting face masks to be mandatory.

politics

Cormann fuels hopes of JobKeeper extension

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will hand down his much-awaited economic statement on Thursday which will include the future of the JobKeeper and JobSeeker programs.

politics

Virus 'not over' despite fall in Vic cases

Australia's chief medical officer has warned the COVID-19 crisis isn't over as three deaths in Victoria bring the national coronavirus toll to 119.

news

virus diseases

Victoria can beat this virus, Hunt says

Victorians will be forced to wear masks from Wednesday or face a $200 fine in a further attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

sport

soccer

Adelaide hold firm to beat Brisbane 1-0

Adelaide have held out against Brisbane at Cbus Super Stadium on Sunday to end a four-game A-League losing run with a 1-0 victory.

world

virus diseases

Global virus death toll exceeds 600,000

More than 600,000 people around the world have now died from COVID-19 and the number of confirmed infections around the globe has passed 14.2 million.