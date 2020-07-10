Jetstar buck blame for Sydney plane bungle

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The final passengers of a Melbourne flight to Sydney will be tested for COVID-19 after the error. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Jetstar buck blame for Sydney plane bungle

By Callum Godde

July 10, 2020

2020-07-10 12:54:04

Jetstar has refused to cop the blame for allowing passengers from coronavirus-hit Melbourne to disembark in Sydney without COVID-19 health checks.

NSW Health have been contacting the 48 passengers aboard Tuesday night’s Jetstar flight JQ520 who left Sydney Airport without a second health screening. 

NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant noted that only five passengers were yet to be tested, with that to happen on Thursday.

The protocol breach has been attributed to airline staff letting customers leave the gate area before health staff had finished screening an earlier flight. 

But Jetstar chief executive Gareth Evans argued NSW Health officials were equally responsible and may have been at the wrong aerobridge or watching another aircraft.

“I don’t think it’s appropriate to be apportioning blame,” he told reporters on Thursday.

“There was not a NSW Health official in the aerobridge. There should have been.

“Our people should have held the aircraft, they didn’t.”

Mr Evans denied he owed the public an apology, insisting the risk to the community was “very, very low” as passengers had been screened in Melbourne with temperature and ID checks.

“It was a double-check,” he said.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt on Thursday said his department had intervened to help NSW authorities with contact tracing and tightening domestic flight protocols.

“We have to focus on making sure that everything that is being done at the state level is being done at the right level,” Mr Hunt told the Nine Network.   

Jetstar welcomed the federal health department’s intercession, calling for nationwide screening rules to simplify matters for their staff.

Tuesday’s airport bungle also dredged up memories of the Ruby Princess saga and the disembarkation without checks of hundreds of coronavirus-positive passengers in Sydney, but Mr Evans categorically rejected the comparison.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Thursday acknowledged “little hiccups” were a given amid a pandemic but backed her health authority’s version of events. 

All passengers who disembarked the flight should be in 14 days of self-isolation as part of NSW coronavirus protocols for those arriving from Victoria.

Of the 137 who disembarked in Sydney, 89 were screened before leaving the airport.

NSW Greens MP Cate Faehrmann on Wednesday called on state Health Minister Brad Hazzard to investigate the incident after he made earlier assurances all passengers arriving from Victoria would be screened at Sydney Airport.

Latest sport

soccer

A-League clubs close on Victoria exit

The A-League's operations team is working on a revised fixture as its three Melbourne clubs prepare to finally depart Victoria.

rugby league

Fonua-Blake set to cop more NRL sanction

ARL Commission chair Peter V'landys has confirmed Manly prop Addin Fonua-Blake will on Friday cop further sanction for his abuse of referee officials.

rugby league

Roosters blow away NQ, winger bags five

Replacement winger Matt Ikuvalu has bagged five tries to inspire the Sydney Roosters to a 42-16 NRL win over North Queensland in Townsville.

Australian rules football

Undermanned Cats beat Brisbane in AFL

Geelong guns Patrick Dangerfield and Gary Ablett have helped their AFL side to complete a come-from-behind victory over Brisbane by 27 points at the SCG.

soccer

Vic A-League clubs cleared to go to NSW

The A-League restart will go ahead as planned with three clubs stranded in coronavirus-hit Victoria granted government exemptions to travel to NSW.

news

virus diseases

$534m support for Vic virus-hit businesses

The Victorian government has unveiled a $534 million support package for businesses hurt by the state's second coronavirus lockdown.

sport

soccer

A-League clubs close on Victoria exit

The A-League's operations team is working on a revised fixture as its three Melbourne clubs prepare to finally depart Victoria.

world

virus diseases

Indoor airborne virus spread possible: WHO

Authorities around the world are urging people to wear face coverings as the WHO acknowledged the coronavirus may be spread through the air.