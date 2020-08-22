Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Deputy Chief Medical Officer Nick Coatsworth gave evidence at the disability royal commission. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Disability not mentioned in virus plan

By Ethan James

August 22, 2020

2020-08-22 18:07:35

The federal government’s initial COVID-19 emergency health plan failed to mention people with a disability, a royal commission has heard. 

Simon Cotterell, secretary at the Department of Health, said those with a disability weren’t explicitly included in February’s national plan.  

“(The plan) was prepared very quickly and under great pressure by staff conscientiously doing their best,” he told the commission. 

“I think it is an omission that disability is not mentioned but … the word vulnerable groups is used and via that mechanism, people with disability would be covered.

“(But) in a number of places it would be useful for people with a disability to have been mentioned.”

A four-day hearing examining the Commonwealth’s pandemic preparedness and response for people with a disability concluded on Friday.

The commission heard the World Health Organisation in March advised governments that people with a disability and their carers should be prioritised for equipment and testing. 

The federal government approved a specific disability virus plan in April, after considerable lobbying from the sector. 

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Nick Coatsworth told the commission aged care had been the highest priority for the Commonwealth in the early stages. 

It was the most significant risk factor for virus mortality, he said. 

Mr Cotterell conceded the full picture of COVID-19’s impact on people with disability wasn’t known. 

“We do not have perfect data on that issue,” he said when asked how many people with a disability had caught the virus.

Data released for the first time this week revealed there are 129 active cases among NDIS participants – 41 participants and 88 workers – with most in Victoria. 

There are about 4.4 million people with disability in Australia, 365,000 of those are participants in the NDIS.

Eight NDIS participants, one of those a worker, had died from COVID-19, the commission heard.

A woman with an intellectual disability living in northwest Tasmania outlined her confusion during the region’s outbreak and subsequent tough lockdown in April. 

Kalena Bos, 30, said she was fearful of being arrested or copping a $16,800 fine if she left her house and wasn’t sure if permits were needed to visit her parents. 

The commission previously heard evidence from people with a disability and advocates that information about coronavirus was not accessible or was conflicting. 

Others spoke of struggles obtaining care, with one woman saying her friend had spent nine days bed ridden eating only muesli bars while awaiting test results.

“The pandemic has exacted another terrible toll that has largely been hidden from the general Australian community,” commission Chair Ronald Sackville AO QC said in closing.

“That toll is no less real.”

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Power survive Hawks shock in AFL

Port Adelaide maintained top spot on the AFL ladder with a tense 10-point win over Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval on Saturday night.

Australian rules football

Sidebottom could miss rest of AFL season

Collingwood have confirmed Steele Sidebottom will head home from their Queensland hub for family reasons after Monday night's AFL clash with North Melbourne.

rugby league

Dragons hold out improved Broncos 28-24

Brisbane showed glimpses of improvement but the Dragons have held their nerve in a four-point Friday night NRL victory.

Australian rules football

Carlton trounce Gold Coast in AFL

Carlton defeated Gold Coast by 33 points in Friday night's AFL game in Darwin.

rugby league

Panthers extend winning streak over Sharks

Penrith extended their NRL winning streak to 10 after thumping Cronulla at Panthers Stadium on Friday night.

news

politics

Pressure on states over stimulus, borders

The federal government is calling on states to ease restrictions on regional Australia while the Reserve Bank wants them to dig deep to help the economy.

sport

Australian rules football

Power survive Hawks shock in AFL

Port Adelaide maintained top spot on the AFL ladder with a tense 10-point win over Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval on Saturday night.

world

virus diseases

WHO hopes virus can be over in two years

The head of the World Health Organisation hopes the coronavirus pandemic will be shorter than the 1918 Spanish flu and last less than two years.