Australians are being urged to have their say on the Great Barrier Reef's long-term management. Image by AP PHOTO

Environment

Feedback sought on Great Barrier Reef plan

By Rebecca Gredley

August 20, 2020

2020-08-20 16:35:43

The government wants to know your thoughts on how to look after the Great Barrier Reef.

The federal and Queensland governments are currently updating the Reef 2050 Long-Term Sustainability Plan, with the public able to provide feedback until September 30.

The importance of reducing emissions is noted in the updated plan, as well as ways to improve water quality and looking after marine parks.

Environment Minister Sussan Ley says the review helps to refocus and coordinate efforts.

“It is important we hear a broad range of views as we work together to protect this wonderful place, which so many people depend on,” she said.

Queensland’s Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch is urging people to provide feedback.

“Everyone has a role to play in helping the reef. We want to hear from local governments, industry, scientists, traditional owners, farmers, fishers, local businesses and the wider community,” she said.

“We want to know how people see themselves as part of that effort, and whether the plan is clear on what the priorities are.”

Special envoy for the Great Barrier Reef Warren Entsch last week handed his latest report to Ms Ley, spectacularly breaking ranks over the government’s record on climate change.

“While we do great work on the reef and globally we are recognised as the best reef managers in the world, conversely Australia’s record on climate change falls short of attaining similar levels of prestige,” he said.

“While at present our reef remains a vibrant ecosystem, without sufficient global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions the reef’s continued decline over the decades ahead is virtually inescapable.”

soccer

Aussies set for women's Champions League

Several Australians will be involved in this weekend's Women's Champions League quarter-finals, including Ellie Carpenter and Arsenal coach Joe Montemurro.

Australian rules football

Port players suspended for AFL breach

Port Adelaide's Peter Ladhams and Dan Houston are the latest AFL players to be suspended for breaching the league's COVID-19 protocols.

netball

Giants to meet Super Netball over send-off

The Giants will seek clarification with Super Netball officials over the competition's first ever send-off, with their goal defence Kristiana Manu'a forced off.

Australian rules football

Hardwick defends under-fire Tiger Lynch

Richmond AFL forward Tom Lynch has received fierce support from coach Damien Hardwick after being heavily criticised for his aggression off the ball.

rugby league

Stress linked to massive NRL injury toll

More than 800 NRL games have been missed through injury this year, with a leading sports scientist believing stress in the bubble may be one of the reasons.

crime, law and justice

ACT, NSW south coast Nomads 'diminished'

NSW Police have extradited the national president of the Nomads from the ACT over a series of shootings on the state's south coast.

politics

Suspected poisoning of Putin opponent

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is in hospital in Siberia suffering symptoms of poisoning, his spokeswoman says.