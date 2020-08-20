Discover Australian Associated Press

New energy rules could change the way household batteries connect with the grid. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

Energy

Feedback sought on storage in energy grid

By Rebecca Gredley

August 20, 2020

2020-08-20 18:01:19

The agency responsible for Australia’s energy market is looking at ways to make it easier for large-scale batteries to be part of the power system.

The Australian Energy Market Commission is seeking feedback on how the energy rules could look to achieve that objective.

Possible rules could change how household batteries and other technologies are part of the market, for instance through virtual power plants.

AEMC acting chair Merryn York said there’s expected to be an influx of storage and hybrid systems, which means the grid will look very different.

Five large batteries have connected to the national grid since 2017 but the cost of lithium ion batteries has dropped by nearly 90 per cent between 2010 and 2019, AEMC says.

“The national energy rules were written when energy flowed one way: it was either supplied or consumed,” Ms York said.

“Now, energy flows in both directions. Batteries and other storage like hydro can both consume energy and supply energy to the grid. 

“Eventually, this two-way flow of electricity will be the norm.”

Submissions close October 15.

soccer

Aussies set for women's Champions League

Several Australians will be involved in this weekend's Women's Champions League quarter-finals, including Ellie Carpenter and Arsenal coach Joe Montemurro.

Australian rules football

Port players suspended for AFL breach

Port Adelaide's Peter Ladhams and Dan Houston are the latest AFL players to be suspended for breaching the league's COVID-19 protocols.

netball

Giants to meet Super Netball over send-off

The Giants will seek clarification with Super Netball officials over the competition's first ever send-off, with their goal defence Kristiana Manu'a forced off.

Australian rules football

Hardwick defends under-fire Tiger Lynch

Richmond AFL forward Tom Lynch has received fierce support from coach Damien Hardwick after being heavily criticised for his aggression off the ball.

rugby league

Stress linked to massive NRL injury toll

More than 800 NRL games have been missed through injury this year, with a leading sports scientist believing stress in the bubble may be one of the reasons.

crime, law and justice

ACT, NSW south coast Nomads 'diminished'

NSW Police have extradited the national president of the Nomads from the ACT over a series of shootings on the state's south coast.

world

politics

Suspected poisoning of Putin opponent

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is in hospital in Siberia suffering symptoms of poisoning, his spokeswoman says.