Few new virus cases in SKorea

South Korea has reported a daily increase of fewer than 30 new coronavirus cases for the second day in a row.

On Monday 27 new cases were detected, slightly up from 25 the day before, according to the Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention in Seoul.

The total number of cases in the country now stands at 10,564, while the death toll rose by five to 222.

Of the 27 new cases, 12 were from overseas, bringing the total number of imported cases to 940.

A clear downward trend has been apparent over the past month, after a peak was recorded at the end of February, with more than 900 new infections recorded within 24 hours.

However, health authorities are concerned about the number of patients who have “relapsed” with Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, news agency Yonhap reported onTuesday.

A total of 116 people have tested positive for the virus again after testing negative, and health authorities are investigating whether they are cases of reinfection, or the virus being reactivated, with the latter more likely.

Meanwhile, South Korea is due to hold elections across the country on April 15.