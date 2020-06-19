Discover Australian Associated Press

The FFA and Fox Sports have struck a revised agreement to broadcast the A-League season. Image by Cameron Laird/AAP PHOTOS

soccer

FFA and Fox Sports reach broadcast deal

By Ed Jackson

June 19, 2020

2020-06-19 18:06:26

The remainder of the 2019-20 A-League season will be broadcast on Fox Sports after the pay TV network finalised a revised deal with the FFA.

The 12-month deal is reportedly worth $32 million, and will mean the remaining matches of the 2019-20 as well as the 2020-21 seasons will be shown on the network.

AAP understands the deal is essentially completed with an official confirmation expected either late on Friday or over the weekend.

It brings an end to an impasse between the two organisations which had been rumbling since the league was shut down in March due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The new deal is a significant reduction on Fox’s previous $57 million-a-year agreement with the governing body but does buy the FFA time to secure a longer term deal for the 2021-22 season and beyond.

To fit the deal within the 12-month period, the 2020-21 A-League campaign is likely to run from December to July and could be a trial run for the code to switch back to a winter season.

Professional football in Australia has been played across summer months since 1989.

The deal will also take in the W-League as well as Socceroos’ World Cup qualifiers and any Matildas’ friendlies that may occur during the agreement period.

The FFA Cup competition is understood not be included in the new deal, and may well be broadcast in-house by the FFA as part of a streaming platform.

The 2019-20 A-League season will resume on July 16 with Western United taking on Melbourne Victory at AAMI Park.

