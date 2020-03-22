Discover Australian Associated Press

FFA chief James Johnson (R) says a decision on the A-League will hinge on the "latest directives". Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

soccer

FFA delays decision on A-League season

By Anna Harrington

March 22, 2020

2020-03-22 19:11:44

FFA will await the outcome of Sunday night’s national cabinet meeting before making a decision on whether to postpone the A-League season.

The game’s governing body confirmed it would provide an update on Monday on the elite men’s competition.

“The health and wellbeing of the players continues to remain our top priority and we will not be afraid to make decisions to ensure this, no matter how hard they might be,” FFA chief executive James Johnson said.

“We were very comfortable to take the initial decision to allow the leagues to continue with additional measures in place and have worked through a number of scenarios to facilitate the completion of the A-League season. 

“However, we remain under no illusions as to how fluid this situation is so we will remain agile and responsive to the challenges this pandemic brings. 

“We are continuously assessing our position based on the latest directives and advice from the government and chief medical officer, and in consultation with our national COVID-19 working committee.”

The AFL suspended its men’s competition and pulled the pin on the AFLW finals series on Sunday but the A-League and NRL are yet to follow suit.

The federal government has advised against “non-essential travel” within Australia, while state governments are imposing their own restrictions.

From Tuesday, Victoria and NSW will shut down non-essential services while WA and SA will impose a 14-day mandatory self-isolation period for visitors.

Newcastle are due to host Melbourne City on Monday at 7.30pm, with Perth’s home clash with Western United scheduled to kick off at 9.30pm. 

The league had aimed to quickly wrap up the season through a condensed fixture list that involved games being rescheduled. 

Wellington and Melbourne Victory’s isolation periods – imposed after they travelled to Australia in the week following their clash in New Zealand on March 15 – have delayed their respective fixtures.

The Phoenix are currently based in Sydney in a bid to complete their matches after their self-isolation ends.

