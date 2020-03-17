FFA relieved as Phoenix head to Australia

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
FFA CEO James Johnson is relieved Wellington are able to continue their A-League campaign. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

soccer

FFA relieved as Phoenix head to Australia

By Ed Jackson

March 17, 2020

2020-03-17 22:35:02

Wellington Phoenix’s decision to go-ahead with their travel to Australia has left FFA chief executive James Johnson a relieved man.

The New Zealand-based club will fly to Sydney on Wednesday where they will begin a 14-day isolation period under new travel restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Phoenix bosses only agreed to go ahead with the plan after being given assurances they would be able to train during their quarantine period.

Once the Phoenix are clear of their quarantine they will play out their remaining A-League fixtures in Australia, ensuring the competition can be finished despite the ongoing outbreak.

Johnson said his organisation is prepared to do what it can to ensure both Phoenix and Melbourne Victory players – who are also in isolation after playing in Wellington on Sunday – can maintain their focus and condition before returning to action.

“This is a difficult period for the players obviously at Wellington Phoenix. It’s also a difficult period for the Melbourne Victory players. We’re doing what we can to help the teams,” he said.

“These are athletes, they’re trained to be at the top level. There’s going to be a 14-day period that they’re isolated. How do they keep themselves engaged mentally and physically?

“Knowing they’ve got to come out of that 14 day period and play a football match, it is very challenging for them. So yes, we’re relieved but on the other hand we’re really just trying to help them both mentally and also physically and we’re also working very closely with the PFA to do this.”

Late on Tuesday, the FFA announced it was suspended all grassroots football – senior and junior – until at least April 14.

Despite that decision, both the A-League and W-League will continue.

While the W-League grand final between Sydney FC and Victory will be played behind closed doors this weekend, the schedule for the A-League is yet to be released.

Due to their isolation periods, both the Phoenix and Victory will have two A-League fixtures rescheduled, with the competition to be played out behind closed doors.

“We are working on that 24/7 and we will be updating, as we have been, as quick as possible because we want to be responsive on it,” Johnson said of the schedule.

Latest sport

soccer

FFA relieved as Phoenix head to Australia

FFA chief executive James Johnson has admitted he is relieved Wellington Phoenix are heading to Australia to complete the A-League season.

sports event

Japan's PM says G7 backs 'complete' Games

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is still confident the Tokyo Olympics will take place as scheduled, though opinion polls at home urge postponement.

Australian rules football

D-Day dawns for AFL season

The AFL is set to make a definitive call on Wednesday about whether round one of the 2020 season will go ahead amid the coronavirus crisis.

sport

AFL still in limbo as NBL grand finals off

The start of the AFL season remains in limbo as the NBL grand final series has been halted amid ongoing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

basketball

NBL finals cancelled, Wildcats stake claim

The Wildcats are sure they deserve the title but the NBL are yet to confirm a winner after cancelling the last two games of the grand final series.

news

health

NSW taking drastic steps to slow virus

A series of drastic and unprecedented steps are being put in place in NSW to slow the spread of the COVID-19 infection.

sport

sports event

Japan's PM says G7 backs 'complete' Games

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is still confident the Tokyo Olympics will take place as scheduled, though opinion polls at home urge postponement.

world

virus diseases

Parisians flee city as lockdown begins

A looming lockdown has prompted many Parisians to flee the city to the countryside.