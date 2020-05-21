Discover Australian Associated Press

Gold Coast's CBus Super Stadium is being considered to host more A-League games this season. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

soccer

FFA seeks hub to complete A-League season

By Ed Jackson

May 21, 2020

2020-05-21 11:30:44

The final rounds of the A-League season appear increasingly likely to be played in a hub location in a tournament-style fixture format.

FFA boss James Johnson said last week that NSW and Victoria were being considered as locations for the remainder of the suspended campaign.

On Thursday, it was confirmed Queensland was also being assessed with a plan to play the remaining 27 regular-season games and the finals series at venues in Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

“Queensland is one of several states under consideration to serve as the location for the remainder of the A-League 2019-20 season,” an FFA spokesperson told AAP.

The ambitious plan would mean players and staff from all 11 clubs would be based in the same location until the season was completed.

It would likely need four or five weeks to complete the remaining fixtures.

A start date for the A-League remains unknown as player anxiety builds after the competition was put on hold due to COVID-19 travel restrictions in late March.

Earlier in the week, Adelaide United’s football director Bruce Djite said the lack of any firm dates about the league’s resumption, or even a return to training, was proving increasingly frustrating for players.

There is also a looming concern with approximately half of the competition’s players coming off-contract at the end of May.

While AAP understands players remain committed to playing out the season, FFA and Professional Footballers Australia, the players’ union, are continuing to discuss just how the league can resume safely and practically.

