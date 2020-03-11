FIA boss behind Ferrari settlement: report

Tensions are set to reach boiling point ahead of the Australian Grand Prix after reports FIA president and ex-Ferrari team principal Jean Todt consulted with Formula One CEO Chase Carey before personally striking up a confidential settlement with his old team over the legality of the Italian outfit’s 2019 engine.

Seven teams were already threatening to sue ahead of this weekend’s season opener after it emerged in late February that governing body FIA had reached a secret settlement with the Scuderia following an investigation into whether Ferrari’s engine breached the fuel-flow limit last season.

The FIA investigation was launched after rivals accused Ferrari of “cheating” in 2019, claiming their engine performance advantage was clear.

But the seven non-Ferrari affiliated teams were left fuming after the FIA reached a private settlement with Ferrari despite claiming they were not “fully satisfied” with their investigation of the power unit and failing to disclose whether or not the Italian team had acted illegally.

The FIA wound up the investigation after claiming it and Ferrari had “agreed to a number of technical commitments that will improve the monitoring of all Formula One power units for forthcoming championship seasons”.

Now Ferrari’s rivals’ anger is set to reach new levels after The Daily Mail claimed ex-Scuderia boss Todt revealed that he was behind the settlement while writing in response to a letter from the seven disgruntled teams who had protested the measure.

“Three options were available – closing the case, bringing the matter before the International Tribunal or entering into a settlement – and such decisions fall to the president of the FIA, in accordance with the FIA judicial and disciplinary rules,” Todt said in the letter published by the Daily Mail.

“The president informed and consulted with several other key FIA officials as well as the Formula One CEO (Carey) with the objective of building a consensus on how best to address the case.

“He (the president) solicited and received recommendations from the FIA technical, legal and financial teams and also took advice from an external experienced attorney.”

The Daily Mail also reported Carey, in his own letter, had claimed he had “no part” in the investigation or the settlement.

It is believed the seven rival teams are considering their legal options over the FIA investigation.

“We are not against Ferrari,” Renault boss Cyril Abiteboul told Canal Plus.

“What we want is to fully understand the nuances of how the sport in which we operate works.

“We also want to know exactly what it is from a technical point of view, simply to make sure that we do not do the same thing and which regulation led to this agreement.

“We want to know what is in the agreement. What are the terms and conditions?

“We would all feel much more comfortable once this story has been investigated.”