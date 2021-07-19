FIND OUT WHY AAP NEEDS YOU
A woman who was the mother of two removalists who breached virus restrictions has died. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

Fifth NSW COVID death, restrictions linger

By AAP

July 20, 2021

A fifth person has died amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Greater Sydney as the NSW premier admits “some level of restriction” will remain in place until the state’s vaccination rates reach an acceptable level.

The death of the southwest Sydney woman in her 50s reported on Monday is the fifth in NSW since mid-June and the 61st recorded since the pandemic began last year.

The Green Valley woman was the mother of two removalists who travelled to central-west NSW while allegedly knowing they were COVID-19 positive. They have been handed court attendance notices for failing to comply with coronavirus directions.

Monday marked the first full day since harsh new restrictions were enforced on Greater Sydney – including an Australia-first shutdown of the construction sector for two weeks.

And while Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the lockdown could only end when the number of cases infectious in the community nears zero, she admitted some restrictions will remain in place until vaccination rates are much higher.

This is because of the infectiousness of the Delta variant currently in the community.

About three in five NSW residents (57 per cent) aged over 50 have had their first vaccination dose, while just under one in five (18 per cent) have had both doses.

“Our population coverage – even for the over 60s – is not high enough and we have a good vaccine that can be used, where the risk of hospitalisation and death (from the virus) is very high as age increases,” Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said.

Dr Chant also said Australia needed to think about making vaccines available for children, particularly those of high school age, once older age groups are immunised.

NSW Health issued more than 20 alerts for venues and transport routes on Monday night, including a bottle shop at Coffs Harbour, with the north coastal town on alert after a COVID positive person visited numerous venues last week.

Meanwhile, Lifeline says calls to its fee, 24-hour telephone crisis support service have spiked to 3000 a day since the lockdown began in Greater Sydney and surrounding regions more than three weeks ago.

Lifeline chairman John Brogden said the surge in calls “reflects the fact that this feels a lot tougher than last time”.

NSW recorded 98 new local cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm on Sunday, maintaining a three-day average in the high 90s.

Up to 44 cases were active in the community while infectious, including 20 for their entire infectious period.

Three of every four cases were in Fairfield, Canterbury-Bankstown and Liverpool local government areas in southwest Sydney.

A total of 1340 NSW people have officially contracted the virus since the first case – an unvaccinated airport limousine driver – was diagnosed on June 16.

A full list of NSW exposure sites can be found at health.nsw.gov.au

