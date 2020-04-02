Fifth Victorian dies from coronavirus

A woman has died in hospital after contracting coronavirus in Victoria, bringing the state’s death toll to five.

The number of confirmed cases in Victoria also rose on Thursday to 1036, after the death of the woman in her 70s lifted the national death toll to 22.

In Victoria, 36 people are hospitalised with the virus, with six in intensive care.

More than 400 people, meanwhile, have recovered.

It comes after a staff member at the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre tested positive on Wednesday.

That person is now recovering at home, while others who came into contact with the staff member are being notified and entering 14 days of self-isolation.

The hospital said it had adjusted staff rosters to cover any absences.

“Our primary focus remains the health and wellbeing of our patients and staff,” the centre said in a statement on Thursday.

“We are working closely with the departments of Health and Human Services to rigorously follow all relevant protocols to reduce any possible risk of further infection.”

The development comes as Victoria expands its COVID-19testing criteria, ahead of an expected peak in the infection curve in June.

Police officers, child protection workers, homelessness support workers and paid or unpaid workers in health care, residential care and disability care are now being encouraged to get tested if they develop symptoms.

Immunosuppressed patients admitted to hospital and patients in high-risk settings such as military operating settings, boarding schools, prisons and correctional settings are also being told to get tested if they get sick.

State Health Minister Jenny Mikakos says victoria has boosted its testing capacity by expanding screening clinics and testing laboratories.

“This means we can test more Victorians than ever and well above the previous key target groups, the majority of which were travellers – a diminishing group,” she said.

Ms Mikakos has also finalised an agreement to support private hospitals including St Vincent’s Private Hospital, Epworth HealthCare, Cabrini Health, Ramsay Health Care, St John of God Health Care, Healthscope and Healthe Care Australia.

The deal ensures the private workforce and hospital staff, including porters, cleaners, cooks and security guards keep their jobs and remain in the healthcare system for the duration of the pandemic.

“Our whole healthcare sector has a vital role to play in fighting coronavirus – and this deal ensures we have one system of care,” Ms Mikakos said in a statement.

“We look forward to working in partnership with our private and public healthcare providers to ensure Victoria is ready to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.”