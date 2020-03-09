Discover Australian Associated Press

Hannah Clarke's parents, Lloyd and Suzanne, will farewell their daughter and her three children. Image by Sarah Marshall/AAP PHOTOS

crime, law and justice

Final farewell for murdered Qld family

By Robyn Wuth and Aaron Bunch

March 9, 2020

2020-03-09 11:12:58

The bodies of Hannah Clarke and her three children are in a single white coffin, adorned with a pink flowers, in a Brisbane church. 

The funeral for Ms Clark and her children Laianah, Aaliyah and Trey is taking place on Monday, three weeks after her estranged husband Rowan Baxter doused his family in petrol and set them alight.

Photos of the the family are playing on a loop and portraits of Hannah and her children are displayed on the stage as mourners continue to enter the ceremony.

The service will be streamed into an adjoining cafe, as crowds are expected to spill from the church.

The attack that killed Ms Clarke and her family shocked the nation and has sparked calls for greater efforts to bring an end to domestic violence.

Hannah was on fire as she leapt from the driver’s seat screaming “he’s poured petrol on me” and people rushed to try to put out the flames.

She died in hospital hours later with burns to 97 per cent of her body. 

Friends of Hannah who went to school with her told AAP she had been too scared to leave Baxter, who controlled every part of her life, as she feared he would harm her and the children.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll, senior police officers, firefighters and paramedics are among those who have gathered in the rain to pay their respects to the family. 

Hannah’s family has asked that the details and location of the family’s funeral service not be released. 

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14

