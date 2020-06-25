Financial lifeline for NZ bungee pioneers

Bungee jumping pioneers AJ Hackett has been gifted $NZ5.1 million ($A4.8 million) as the New Zealand government puts a safety net around tourism operations.

Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis made the announcement on Wednesday, saying the same amount was available as a loan if needed.

“By supporting AJ Hackett Bungy, we’re protecting a world-famous tourism asset as well as the flow-on benefits that an iconic tourism attraction brings to a local community,” Mr Davis said.

The NZ government has set aside $NZ400 million (A$374 million) of funding towards tourism operators hit hard by COVID-19.

Hundreds of applicants have applied for the pool of money, with AJ Hackett joining Whale Watch Kaikoura, Discover Waitomo and 31 regional operators to receive funds to date.

AJ Hackett are known as the first commerical operators of the bungy jump, which has origins in Vanuatu.