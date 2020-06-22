Discover Australian Associated Press

A bushfire inquiry hears emergency planning should cater for evacuated animals better. Image by Darren Pateman/AAP PHOTOS

inquiry

Fire evacuation centres need improvement

By Megan Neil

June 22, 2020

2020-06-22 20:01:28

An evacuation centre in a small town was so overwhelmed by people fleeing the NSW south coast bushfires that it had to turn local residents away, a royal commission has been told.

The operation of evacuation and relief centres will be one of the issues examined on Tuesday when a Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements hearing focusing on local governments continues.

Amid the mass evacuation from the NSW south coast in early January, many people cut off by the closure of the Princes Highway at Jerrawangala descended on the village of Sussex Inlet, the Shoalhaven City Council said.

“The town was overwhelmed with the influx to the extent that the evacuation centre only had capacity for the tourist population with residents being told to go home,” the council said in a royal commission submission.

While people have shared their praise for the evacuation centres they fled to during the unprecedented bushfires, councils argue the facilities need to be improved and better equipped.

Senior counsel assisting the commission Dominique Hogan-Doran SC said many rural councils in coastal areas of NSW said emergency planning did not take into account the needs of people evacuating with animals including horses.

“The lesson here, it is said, is that ‘any evacuation needs to cater for people and their animals, big and small’,” Ms Hogan-Doran said in opening the hearing on Monday.

She said Noosa Shire Council raised the concern that there was no overarching authority or national standard requiring aged care facilities to have adequate and up-to-date evacuation plans in place.

South Australia’s Kangaroo Island Council raised a need for evacuation centres and facilities to be planned and communicated better, with processes put in place to meet community expectations in the future.

Ms Hogan-Doran said resource constraints were a common concern of councils.

She said Towong Shire Council, Victoria’s smallest rural council, was quickly overrun by the immensity of the emergency with limited staff resources.

The council recommended there be additional funding for those local government areas with a higher risk profile and limited capability and capacity.

inquiry

Fire evacuation centres need improvement

A number of councils have told the bushfires royal commission that evacuation centre facilities need to be improved and better equipped.

