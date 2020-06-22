Discover Australian Associated Press

Councils have highlighted concerns over confusing warnings during the bushfires. Image by Sean Davey/AAP PHOTOS

inquiry

Bushfire warnings were confusing: councils

By Megan Neil

June 22, 2020

2020-06-22 12:10:38

The warnings that went out during the 2019-20 bushfires were confusing and inconsistent, councils around Australia say.

The confusing nature of the national bushfire warning system is the area of greatest concern to local government out of the Black Summer bushfires, a peak group has told the Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements.

The Local Government Association of Queensland’s Mike Lollback said councils reported messages were sent out in an inconsistent way.

One council raised concerns that the use of the wording ‘watch and act’ followed by ‘leave now’ can be confusing.

“The council basically said that ‘watch and act’ and ‘leave now’ were almost being simultaneously broadcast on different radios, which made it particularly difficult,” Mr Lollback told the royal commission on Monday.

Other councils also raised concerns that the watch and act messaging was confusing at times, or that the warning messages were generic.

“Council switchboards were being inundated with questions being asked about ‘what are we supposed to do – do we watch, do we act, do we leave, do we stay, do we defend’,” Mr Lollback said.

“It created that confusion about what people should be doing.”

Opening a three-day hearing focusing on local governments, senior counsel assisting the commission Dominique Hogan-Doran SC said councils had called for an investigation of ways to reduce the vulnerability of communities that have only one way out.

Ms Hogan-Doran said there were also consistent reports across the nation of road closures or gridlocks affecting the response to the bushfires, including the ability of people to evacuate.

“The potential risk of traffic gridlock to life and property is particularly worrying,” she said.

The Wollondilly Shire Council in NSW said an evacuation alert on December 19 caused thousands of people to try to evacuate at once, leading to a 15-kilometre traffic jam from Bargo to Picton.

“An entire road network became grid locked, with cars at a standstill and running out of petrol.

“Fires later went through and fortunately, the cars had been cleared just in time, avoiding significant loss of life.”

Councils also argued they needed more resources to meet their emergency management obligations.

“A thread emerging from the materials is an apparent mismatch between the community’s expectations about the responsibilities and capabilities of local governments in relation to natural disasters, and the reality,” Ms Hogan-Doran said.

