Fire-hit NSW family cops four-month delay

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Katrina Walsh and her husband lost their home at Conjola Park from the Currowan bushfire this summer Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

Environment

Fire-hit NSW family cops four-month delay

By Heather McNab

April 18, 2020

2020-04-18 15:31:07

It’s been nearly four months since Katrina Walsh found out her house on the NSW south coast had burned down as she sat overlooking Sydney Harbour on New Year’s Eve.

Ms Walsh and her husband Kenny lost their home of 20 years in Conjola Park to the Currowan bushfire – escaping with just the bags they had taken to Sydney while escaping the smoke blanketing their suburb.

“My husband said to me, the house is gone and so is most of the street, and I just sat there drinking my coffee with tears running down my face and watching all of these other people who were oblivious to that pain and that shock and that devastation,” Ms Walsh this month told AAP.

“I said, ‘I just want to go home’ and (my husband) said, ‘we haven’t got one. There’s nowhere for us to go’.”

The couple weren’t able to return to their house – originally built as a holiday home by Mr Walsh’s family in the 1970s – for several days due to road blocks.

Among the remnants of the house they found their cast iron stove – which melts at some 2000 degrees – in a puddle.

Of the 14 or 15 properties on their cul-de-sac, at least 11 had been destroyed.

“We had the experience of seeing our house burned to the ground on TV multiple times and that’s not a good thing for anybody to witness,” Ms Walsh said.

“We think the house just imploded and exploded all at once.”

The process of rebuilding has been difficult.

“The sticking point was when the state government people would come on the TV and go, we’re just wonderful because we’ve announced this grant,” Ms Walsh said.

“There was no button to push to apply and that was the case for at least two or three weeks. 

“So, here we are with just the clothes on our back and a small bag – with support from the community and our neighbours, friends and family, and council’s trying to help us – but there is absolutely nothing we can do to speed up the process.”

Ms Walsh in January wrote an open letter to South Coast MP Shelley Hancock, addressing the time being taken to clear bushfire-affected properties.

Almost three months later Ms Walsh says her property is one of the few in Conjola Park to be cleared, but they still have no access.

There are significant delays in testing for asbestos on the site, she said. 

Meanwhile, the Walshes and three of their five children have been living at a rental house owned by a friend.

Ms Walsh, a speech pathologist, lost 30 years of resources in the fire.

She returned to work at the beginning of March but relented a few weeks later due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

She can run the business from home, offering Telehealth sessions, but the family has taken a large financial hit.

“For a lot of people it’s just been (a) double whammy … it’s ‘step up, let’s see what else we have to fight with this year’,” Ms Walsh said.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Victoria a quarantine hub option: AFL boss

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan says Victoria could host a quarantine hub as the league looks at ways to restart the premiership season.

rugby league

Fittler welcomes prospect of late Origin

This year's State of Origin series could be played after a possible grand final in November, and NSW coach Brad Fittler reckons it's a great idea.

cricket

April 30 deadline looms for CA, cricketers

Cricket Australia has stood down 80 per cent of its staff because of COVID-19 and must now shift attention to players, with an April 30 deadline looming large.

Australian rules football

Crow Tyson Stengle caught drink-driving

Adelaide forward Tyson Stengle faces penalties from the Crows and South Australia police after being caught drink-driving in an unregistered car.

crime, law and justice

Dogs star to face drink driving charges

Western Bulldogs vice-captain Lachie Hunter is expected to face drink driving and traffic charges over collisions with parked cars in Melbourne.

news

health

NSW aged care resident with COVID-19 dies

The death of the 93-year-old man, a resident of Anglicare's Newmarch House, takes NSW's coronavirus death toll to 29.

sport

Australian rules football

Victoria a quarantine hub option: AFL boss

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan says Victoria could host a quarantine hub as the league looks at ways to restart the premiership season.

world

virus diseases

Global coronavirus death toll hits 150,000

The global coronavirus death toll has reached at least 150,000 amid doubts about official data from countries such as China, Italy, Spain, the UK and the US.