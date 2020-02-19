Discover Australian Associated Press

Jann Gilbert's Mallacoota home was destroyed in fires which ripped through Victoria's Gippsland. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

Environment

Fire survivors lobby on Vic climate goals

By Marnie Banger

February 19, 2020

2020-02-19 18:13:36

Every day, while travelling to and from her temporary accommodation in Victoria’s Mallacoota, Jann Gilbert is forced to look at the wreckage of her former home.

The property was destroyed when bushfires tore through the coastal town in East Gippsland on New Year’s Eve, with the flames so ferocious they exploded parts of the home’s concrete slab.

“All of my possessions have been literally incinerated to a foot and a half of ash on the floor,” Ms Gilbert said on Tuesday.

“There’s a part of you that just wishes that it wasn’t that way.

“There’s a sense of disbelief, I guess, to the whole thing – about how did we get here, why are we in this position – and I think that’s got everything to do with climate change.”

Ms Gilbert was one of about 4000 people forced to shelter on the town’s beach when fire moved through and painted the sky red, describing the experience as like being “in the middle of an apocalypse”.

Her determination to prevent a repeat of those terrifying circumstances brought Ms Gilbert to Victorian parliament.

She and three other bushfires survivors – including from the Black Saturday blazes – visited parliament to advocate for climate change action.

The state government has until March 31 to set its next emissions reduction targets for 2025 and 2030, and the following 10 sitting days of parliament to announce them.

The bushfire-affected group want its targets to be aimed at keeping global warming to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels, stressed the point in a meeting with Environment Minister Lily D’Ambrosio.

The government said the minister meets with “many organisations and their stakeholders” as part of her role.

“In line with long-standing practice, the minister doesn’t discuss these private conversations,” a government spokeswoman said.

The push comes as Emergency Services Minister Lisa Neville revealed in parliament on Tuesday that 14,600 financial assistance payments have been made to people impacted by Victoria’s summer blazes.

More than 3800 federal government disaster recovery payments have also been granted.

Calls to Victoria’s bushfire case support program have exceeded 1600, while authorities have managed to reopen 903km of arterial roads that had been closed due to the fires.

