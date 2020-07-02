Firefighters appear at bushfires inquiry

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The bushfires royal commission will hear from firefighters that fought the deadly summer blazes. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

inquiry

Firefighters appear at bushfires inquiry

By AAP

July 2, 2020

2020-07-02 18:52:27

Some of the firefighters behind the Herculean effort to protect lives and property last bushfire season will share their experiences with the royal commission into the disaster.

Volunteer firefighters and the associations that represent them will appear at a Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements hearing on Friday.

Thousands of firefighters and emergency services personnel worked tirelessly over the 2019-20 bushfire season, senior counsel assisting the commission Dominique Hogan-Doran SC said earlier this week.

“They saved lives, homes and natural environments.

“They faced tough conditions and endured often long periods away from their jobs and families.

“Tragically, some lost their lives and others lost their homes while protecting their community.”

Many people told the inquiry Australia owed the firefighters a debt of gratitude for their service.

“Firefighters (both paid and volunteers) have contributed a Herculean effort to protect life and property this season,” one woman said in a submission.

Representatives from volunteer firefighting associations will appear at the hearing, along with a number of volunteers from local brigades.

“Many were overwhelmed by the 2019-20 bushfires, but never gave up,” Ms Hogan-Doran said.

They would also talk about the importance of local knowledge in combating fires, she said.

“Above all … what volunteer firefighters really want is respect – respect for their experience, knowledge, opinions and professionalism.”

Australia has about 250,000 volunteer firefighters.

Latest news

epidemic and plague

Balmain locals urged to be on virus alert

NSW Health are urging residents around the Sydney suburb of Balmain to take note of COVID-19 symptoms after a supermarket worker tested positive.

virus diseases

PM takes middle path on virus support

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has warned against creating a dependency on coronavirus support measures, as some Victorians re-enter lockdown.

inquiry

Firefighters appear at bushfires inquiry

The natural disasters royal commission will hear directly from firefighters who were on the ground during Australia's unprecedented 2019-2020 bushfires.

health

COVID-19 case at Sydney supermarket

A NSW man who tested positive to COVID-19 after completing hotel quarantine in Victoria had a low infection rate while working at a Sydney supermarket.

inquiry

Bushfires commission critical of telcos

The natural disasters royal commission chair has questioned whether the telcos have done enough to address the loss of communications during bushfires.

news

epidemic and plague

Balmain locals urged to be on virus alert

NSW Health are urging residents around the Sydney suburb of Balmain to take note of COVID-19 symptoms after a supermarket worker tested positive.

sport

Australian rules football

Saints, Blues uncertain on AFL hubs

St Kilda and Carlton have left the field at Marvel Stadium after their AFL clash wondering when they will play in their home state of Victoria again.

world

civil unrest

Hong Kong police arrest stabbing suspect

A 24-year-old man has been arrested at Hong Kong's airport on suspicion of stabbing a police officer during protests against the city's new security law.