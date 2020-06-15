Discover Australian Associated Press

The effectiveness of planned burns ahead of fire season will be discussed at the Royal Commission. Image by Sean Davey/AAP PHOTOS

inquiry

Fires inquiry looks at hazard reduction

By Megan Neil

June 15, 2020

2020-06-15 18:55:45

The debate over the effectiveness of hazard reduction burns will be front and centre as bushfire royal commission hearings resume.

Starting Tuesday, the Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements will spend three days examining the issue of hazard reduction.

The devastating 2019-20 bushfires sparked renewed debate about the effectiveness of prescribed or planned burning.

In January, then NSW Rural Fire Service commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said hazard reduction was an important factor in fire management but was not the panacea.

A background paper released by the royal commission noted the effectiveness and benefits of hazard reduction activities remain the subject of considerable debate among fire management authorities, fire scientists, ecologists and the broader community.

Studies emphasised prescribed burning can have a role to play in mitigating risk associated with bushfires, but cannot eliminate the risks entirely, the paper noted.

Authorities have also pointed to a shrinking window of opportunity for fuel reduction burning as bushfire seasons lengthened.

The royal commission will focus on the division of responsibilities between federal, state and territory governments, as well as the theory, administration and practice of fuel load management.

It will also examine indigenous land and fire practices.

Indigenous Australians have used fire to shape and manage the land for over 60,000 years, a separate background paper released by the royal commission on Monday said.

“While these practices have been widely disrupted over a number of generations, there is a growing recognition of the value of cultural burning, including as a way to mitigate the effects of bushfires.”

Tuesday’s witnesses include bushfire experts and representatives from state fire and land management agencies.

A number of previous inquiries have examined the issue of prescribed burning, including the royal commission into Victoria’s 2009 Black Saturday bushfires.

