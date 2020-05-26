Fires inquiry looks at threatened species

Efforts to protect endangered animals and plants impacted by the Black Summer bushfires will be in focus at a royal commission into the disaster.

The Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements will hear from a number of witnesses on Wednesday about the effects of the fires on the natural environment.

In addition to the human cost, the bushfires killed millions of native animals and destroyed millions of hectares of bushland.

The commission will look at the work being done to protect threatened and endangered species, including the sphagnum bogs and alpine fens in the ACT, the wollemi pines in NSW and the eastern bristlebirds in Victoria.

The inquiry will also hear more direct accounts from people affected by the bushfires, including a Kangaroo Island resident.

A traditional owner will also talk about the action taken to protect the World Heritage-listed Budj Bim Cultural Landscape in western Victoria.

The federal government this month announced another $150 million in funding, on top of an initial $50 million, to help native wildlife and their habitats recover from the bushfires.