Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
As many as three billion animals are thought to have been impacted by the summer bushfires Image by Steven Saphore/AAP PHOTOS

Environment

Fires kill, displace three billion animals

By Dominica Sanda

July 29, 2020

2020-07-29 15:31:33

Nearly three billion animals are thought to have been impacted by Australia’s devastating summer bushfires.

The figure, revealed by conservation group WWF-Australia, is nearly three times the estimate made by Australian mammal expert Professor Chris Dickman in January.

WWF-Australia commissioned a group of scientists to provide a more detailed estimate of the number of animals killed or displaced by the 2019-20 bushfires and released its interim report on Tuesday.

The report examined 11.46 million hectares of fire impact area and found nearly three billion native animals would have been within the forests and woodlands that burnt.

This includes 143 million mammals, 2.46 billion reptiles, 180 million birds and 51 million frogs which are thought to have been in the path of the fires.

WWF-Australia chief executive Dermot O’Gorman said the findings are shocking.

“It’s hard to think of another event anywhere in the world in living memory that has killed or displaced that many animals. This ranks as one of the worst wildlife disasters in modern history,” Mr O’Gorman said in a statement on Tuesday.

Prof Dickman in January had estimated more than one billion animals perished in the Black Summer fires. He noted this figure was conservative and covered only the areas burnt in NSW and Victoria.

The University of Sydney professor on Tuesday said while scientists couldn’t confirm how many animals died, the prospects for any wildlife that did escape were “probably not that great” because of a lack of food and shelter.

He argued the bushfires have changed the environment and depleted native biodiversity and that change is necessary.

“How quickly can we decarbonise? How quickly can we stop our manic land clearing? We land clear at a rate that’s one of the highest in the world,” he said.

The report recommends improving the management of future bushfires and the impacts on biodiversity by establishing rapid response teams to mitigate impacts on threatened species and identifying and protecting unburnt habitat.

WWF-Australia said the report was restricted by limited data on animal densities, fire impacts and the ability of different species to survive and recover.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Roos' Daw picked for AFL comeback game

Majak Daw has suffered major injuries since playing his last AFL game in 2018, but the North Melbourne defender will return this weekend to take on Adelaide.

Summer Olympics

IOC's Coates confident about Tokyo Games

International Olympic Committee vice-president John Coates is confident the Tokyo Games will go ahead next year as contingency planning accelerates.

rugby league

Bennett open to Suaalii NRL exemption

South Sydney coach Wayne Bennett is adamant there is no one more experienced than him to guide teenage sensation Joseph Suaalii into the NRL next year.

rugby league

NRL seeking new exemption to fly into Qld

Queensland's decision to close its borders to all of greater Sydney has prompted the NRL to apply for another exemption for teams to enter the state.

Australian rules football

Cats to challenge Hawkins AFL striking ban

Geelong will head to the AFL tribunal to challenge Tom Hawkins' one-match suspension for striking in a bid to have the key forward available to face West Coast.

news

virus diseases

Stricter gym rules as NSW on 'knife-edge'

NSW health authorities are concerned about an increase in COVID-19 cases in densely-populated eastern Sydney suburbs, while gyms will face tighter restrictions.

sport

Australian rules football

Roos' Daw picked for AFL comeback game

Majak Daw has suffered major injuries since playing his last AFL game in 2018, but the North Melbourne defender will return this weekend to take on Adelaide.

world

virus diseases

WHO says coronavirus 'likes all weather'

The WHO has suggested the six-month length of the coronavirus pandemic so far shows that the season does not affect the transmission of the virus.