NSW eateries and places of worship can open if they obey the 10-person rule and social distancing. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

disease

Virus case numbers will grow: NSW Premier

By Angelo Risso and Heather McNab

May 15, 2020

2020-05-15 12:34:50

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has warned case numbers of COVID-19 in the state will inevitably rise in the coming weeks as restrictions on gatherings and pubs, clubs, cafes, restaurants and places of worship are eased.

Outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people are permitted from Friday and up to five people, including children, can visit another NSW household.

Religious gatherings and places of worship can welcome up to 10 people while restaurants and cafes can have up to 10 patrons as long as they maintain social distancing.

Ten guests are allowed at weddings, 20 at indoor funerals and 30 at outdoor funerals.

Authorities this week also confirmed pubs and clubs will join cafes and restaurants in being able to open for dining from Friday amid a push to boost the ravaged NSW economy.

Bars and gaming facilities will remain closed but table service for alcohol with a meal will be permitted so long as businesses stick to a limit of 10 patrons.

Ms Berejiklian on Friday warned NSW residents a major uptick in COVID-19 cases was likely,  but no cause for concern unless case numbers grew exponentially.

NSW recorded eight new cases of COVID-19 from 12,200 tests in the 24 hours to 8pm on Thursday, taking the state’s total to 3071 with seven people in intensive care.

“I won’t be standing here in the next few weeks talking about eight, nine or 10 (cases). I don’t know what I’ll be saying but it certainly won’t be a handful,” Ms Berejiklian told reporters.

“That’s OK, so long as we ensure the vulnerable are protected, so long as we ensure people can get the healthcare they need which we will – we’ve nearly tripled our intensive care capacity.”

She acknowledged the lifting of restrictions in a number of jurisdictions around the world – such as South Korea and Singapore – had failed and caused major virus outbreaks.

One of Friday’s new cases was a man who developed symptoms after taking a Qantas flight from Brisbane to Sydney on May 12, with NSW Health tracking down passengers near his seat.

He had been held in 14 days of hotel quarantine in Brisbane after returning from overseas.

After closing their doors to worshippers in March, Catholic churches in NSW will reopen on Friday for private prayer, confession and small-scale masses. St Mary’s Cathedral in Sydney’s CBD opened at 6.30am with the first of four masses held at 7am.

Outdoor equipment including gyms and playgrounds can be used with caution, with people encouraged to wipe down the equipment, while outdoor pools are open with restrictions.

Randwick City Council will reopen all of its beaches for recreation from Friday, including Clovelly, Coogee and Maroubra, as well as some ocean pools.

“The way we move forward now is up to us,” Ms Berejiklian said.

“(Social distancing) will be part of our lives until there is a vaccine or cure, we just have to accept that. But we can appreciate our time staying at home in the main has made us all appreciate what matters most, and this newfound freedom I know we’ll treat respectfully.”

The NSW Government on Friday also pledged an additional $17 million to NSW Ambulance for the acquisition of 89 new ambulances and additional supplies such as defibrillators.

human rights

Aust could be human rights leader: Clooney

Amal Clooney says Australia could be a global leader of human rights by introducing so-called Magnitsky laws to impose sanctions on international criminals.

politics

New nursing home virus case causes concern

Australia's number of coronavirus cases has tipped over 7000 with two clusters in Victoria continuing to grow and a positive test at a Queensland nursing home.

epidemic and plague

Some restrictions on NSW pubs, clubs eased

Pubs and clubs will be able to open for food service as NSW continues to loosen COVID-19 restrictions but not all venues are excited by the decision.

politics

PM warns of massive economic recovery task

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Australia may have to live with the coronavirus for years but must work out how to keep the economy moving in the meantime.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL to resume competition on June 11

The AFL will resume with games on June 11, the league's boss Gillon McLachlan says.

world

economy, business and finance

WTO chief Azevedo to depart a year early

The head of the World Trade Organisation has announced he will step down a year early as the body struggles to coordinate responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.