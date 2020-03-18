Discover Australian Associated Press

MySchool hopes the new streamlined website will end school versus school comparisons. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

Education

First major overhaul of MySchool website

By Katina Curtis, AAP Senior Political Writer

March 18, 2020

2020-03-18 15:31:58

Parents logging on to the MySchool website should find it easier to make decisions about their children’s education after the site had its first comprehensive overhaul.

And the body in charge of the website and the national testing data it records hopes the streamlined look and new methods used will end school versus school comparisons.

Previously, MySchool showed individual school data, including average NAPLAN results, and compared it with 60 other schools around the country that had a similar socio-economic make-up.

But from Wednesday, the site will instead compare a school’s results with all students across Australia who come from a similar background.

Australian Curriculum and Reporting Authority head David de Carvalho said this was done to ensure comparisons made between schools were as fair as possible.

“It’s trying to take some of the heat out of the school versus school,” he told reporters ahead of the revamped website’s launch.

“This is a substantial change in response to a number of concerns that have been raised over the last few years in relation to the way that the presentation of the NAPLAN data on MySchool may have been contributing to the NAPLAN itself being considered more high stakes than it should be.”

The new website also includes an explanation about the intentions for NAPLAN, making it clear the national testing regime is just one aspect of a school’s reporting process and doesn’t replace extensive and ongoing assessments by each student’s teachers.

“NAPLAN results do not measure overall school quality,” it states.

In developing the changes, the authority held eight focus groups with parents around the country and found that, for many, a comparison with 60 other unknown but similar schools wasn’t that helpful.

“The schools that they were interested in comparing were usually only … a handful of three or four in their local area and they don’t lose that capability from the changes that we’ve made,” Mr de Carvalho said.

Parents also said there was too much complex terminology used on the old site and that it often took too long to work out what the data meant, so many would just give up.

ACARA has made a video to help people understand the changes to the site.

It will also keep tabs on feedback from parents, teachers and principals and may make further tweaks before the 2021 data is added.

