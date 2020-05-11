First new NSW dam since 1987 a step closer

Discover Australian Associated Press

AAP Newswire

Australia's national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia's leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia's largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Work on the dams is part of infrastructure to help NSW rural communities become drought resistant. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

Environment

First new NSW dam since 1987 a step closer

By Heather McNab

May 11, 2020

2020-05-11 15:18:27

NSW is a step closer to its first new dam since 1987, with $245 million put towards three water infrastructure projects in the state’s regions.

The money announced on Sunday will fund stage one of upgrading the Wyangala Dam, in the state’s Central West, and delivering the new Dungowan Dam, near Tamworth, as well as investigations into a third dam on the Mole River, in the Northern Tablelands region.

The dams are part of the state government’s $1 billion water infrastructure package announced in 2019 and co-funded with the federal government.

The 50/50 investment was to deliver a $650 million upgrade of Wyangala Dam and $480 million for the Dungowan Dam, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in October.

At the time, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklan described these announcements as historic given the last time a dam was built in NSW was in 1987.

She estimated the new dam will take about four years to build.

The dams are part of infrastructure that will aid regional and rural communities to build drought resistance into the future.

The joint venture will also help NSW free up funding for critical town water projects across the state.

An initial $24 million 50/50 investment for the proposed 100,000-megalitre Border Rivers project on the Mole River, near the Queensland border, was also announced.

All three projects have been declared Critical State Significant Infrastructure, with the $245 million to contribute towards final business cases, preconstruction and preliminary works for the Wyangala Dam wall raising and the Dungowan Dam.

Deputy Premier John Barilaro says the projects have the potential to provide economic and social benefits to hundreds of residents and businesses, create hundreds of regional jobs, and secure water for their communities.

“The time is now to build dams in NSW, to be bold in our vision for regional communities and take control of our future,” Mr Barilaro said in a statement on Sunday.

“We are disadvantaging future generations if we don’t learn our lesson in this drought and build more dams now.

“Today sets a new precedent for building dams in NSW and will act as the blueprint for growing the prosperity in our regions by investing in our state’s water security.”

Minister for Water Melinda Pavey said the works are needed to make sure more water can be stored in between periods of drought to sustain local communities.

“These once-in-a-generation infrastructure projects will improve water security for farming, irrigation, industry and homes, and boost local economies,” Ms Pavey said in a statement.

“Raising Wyangala Dam’s wall will increase its storage capacity by 53 per cent, or an additional 650 gigalitres, increasing drought resilience for the entire Lachlan Valley.”

